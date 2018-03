Drugs for Cataract

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cataract. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cataract Aspirin Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation. Trade Names : More... Diclofenac Sodium Ophthalmic Solution Diclofenac Sodium Ophthalmic Solution is a topical, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for the treatment of postoperative inflammation in patients who have undergone cataract extraction. Nepafenac Ophthalmic Nepafenac Ophthalmic is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for eye pain, redness, and swelling in patients who are recovering from cataract surgery. Trade Names :