Drugs for Carcinoid Tumors

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Carcinoid Tumors. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Carcinoid Tumors Octreotide Octreotide is a synthetic octapeptide, prescribed for acromegaly. It is also used to control diarrhea and flushing caused by cancer. Telotristat ethyl Telotristat ethyl, a tryptophan hydroxylase inhibitor, is prescribed for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog (SSA) in adults who shows inadequate response to SSA therapy alone. Telotristat ethyl works by blocking the production of serotonin in the body and thereby reduces the frequency of bowel movements in patients with carcinoid syndrome. Patients who suffer from carcinoid syndrome have high serotonin levels, which leads to diarrhea or frequent bowel symptoms, stomach pain , warmth, redness or tingly feeling.