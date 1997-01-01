Drugs for Carcinoid Tumors

Telotristat ethyl, a tryptophan hydroxylase inhibitor, is prescribed for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea
in combination with somatostatin analog (SSA) in adults who shows inadequate response to SSA therapy alone.
Telotristat ethyl works by blocking the production of serotonin in the body and thereby reduces the frequency of bowel movements in patients with carcinoid syndrome.
Patients who suffer from carcinoid syndrome have high serotonin levels, which leads to diarrhea or frequent bowel symptoms, stomach pain
, warmth, redness or tingly feeling.