Antispasmodics / Gi Motility

This medication is a gastrointestinal stimulant and antinauseant, prescribed for heartburn and esophagitis due to GERD and for treating patients who have gastroparesis (partial paralysis of the stomach) and prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.
Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer