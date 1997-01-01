Antispasmodics / Gi Motility

ICD Code -Y55.1

Belladonna Alkaloid Combinations and Phenobarbital This medication is an anticholinergic and barbiturate combination, prescribed for Irritable Bowel Syndrome and intestinal inflammation.

Clinidium/Chlordiazepoxide

Dicyclomine This medication is an anticholinergic, prescribed for irritable bowel syndrome.

Hyoscyamine This medication is an anticholinergic agent, used as pain killer (Belladonna alkaloid).

Metoclopramide This medication is a gastrointestinal stimulant and antinauseant, prescribed for heartburn and esophagitis due to GERD and for treating patients who have gastroparesis (partial paralysis of the stomach) and prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.