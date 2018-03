Antacids

ICD Code -Y53.1

Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide This combination medication contains antacids, prescribed for preventing ulcers, heartburn relief, acid indigestion and stomach upsets.

Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate This combination medication contains proton pump inhibitor (PPI) and sodium bicarbonate, prescribed for esophagal irritation caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).