Effective Natural Tips To Control Hair FallUnlike the mammals, human hair loss and growth pattern is cyclic. On an average a healthy person sheds 50 to 100 dead hairs every day. In the catagen phase, dead hair gets pushed out of the follicle and in anagen phase, new hair grows from same follicle.
However, owing to flawed lifestyle habits, more hair gets pushed into the catagen phase and you witness unusually greater hair fall. A proper hair care routine of shampooing, conditioning can control hair fall. Scalp massage can boost hair growth. A well balanced diet and beauty tips can prevent hair loss and arrest unseasonal hair fall.
Main Causes of Hair LossHair loss is related to one or more of the following factors:
- Family history
- Hormonal changes
- Patchy hair loss
- Scalp infections
- Other skin disorders
- Hair pulling disorder
- Medications
- Certain hairstyles
Top Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss1. Avoid Perming, Use of Dyes and Chemicals
Another incorrect beauty practice that should be avoided is perming, chemical straightening, chemical curling, bleaching, hair coloring and dyeing. They involve chemicals that can permanently damage the hair fibers. Hair color, bleaching is associated with hydrogen peroxide and ammonia; and perming chemicals contain ammonium thioglycolate. Chemical processing opens the cuticle to penetrate into inner cortex structure which then alters chemical bonds. This weakens the roots and increases the chances of hair fall. Chemicals in shampoos, air pollution, UV light exposure further damages the hair. The keratin layer flakes up and strips off.
2. Natural Remedies for Hair Care
Use oils like avocado, olive or coconut oil to massage the scalp and lubricate the hair. This should be done before shampooing. Various herbal products containing aloe vera, shikakai, brahmi are available on the shelves. Avocados, banana, shea butter, eggs and aloe vera can be used to de-tangle and moisturize the hair. They can be used standalone or as a mixture along with water, honey or oil. Beer and apple cider vinegar serve as good hair conditioners and can be used after shampooing the hair.
3. Limit the Use of Hair Dryers
Avoid use of hair dryers, curling or straightening irons as the heat ensuing from them damages hair follicles. Wet hair is fragile. Contact with any iron tool puts pressure on the hair and cuticle. High heat from hot curlers, hot brushes or blow dryers boils the water in the hair shaft and the moisture or ‘water of hydration’ is released in the form of steam. The cuticle is left dry, brittle and prone to cracks. Constant heating and drying accelerates hair loss. Adopt the altering habit of natural drying without the use of heavy towels to wrap hair.
4. Hairstyles
Wear your hair in a style that is easy on the hair follicles. Tight ponytails, braids, extensions, weave, elastics or cornrows causes pull and friction causes hair loss, also known as traction alopecia. Use of clips, hairpins, and rubber bands to hold the hair tight, can cause breakage of hair shaft. Brushing or combing wet hair; wrapping or rubbing wet hair with heavy towel makes it more vulnerable to breakage. Wait for the hair to dry before you wear it in a style. Hair straightening, hair curling, aggressive brushing and back combing, should be limited.
5. Acupressure Points for Hair Growth
The whole scalp has many pressure points. The acupressure points in the hairline and top of the head or paihui (GV20) are the most important areas to apply finger pressure. Scalp massage that involves rubbing, circular movement and kneading, increases circulation in scalp, relaxes the muscles, removes toxins, and dead cells; and stimulates hair growth. Applying pressure at Occipital Ridge or head-neck joint is also effective. Other points to consider are LI1,LU9; GV12; GV14. LU9 lies on the wrist crease just below the thumb on the radial side. GV14 lies below C7 on the midline. GV12 lies below T3 on the midline. LI1 lies about 1mm next to the corner of the index finger nail on the side of the thumb. Balayam or rubbing finger nails against each other after folding the fingers towards the palms is also recommended. All pressure can be applied for at least 5 minutes to promote healthy hair growth.
6. Yoga Asanas To Stop Hair Loss
Pranayama and breathing exercises increase oxygen intake in the body and scalp.
Kapalbhati, Bhastrika, Naadi Shodhan or Anulom Vilom Pranayam helps the head region to receive more oxygen and strengthens the nervous system.
All forward bending yoga asanas boost blood circulation in the crown region or the head. Sarvangasana or Shoulderstand is considered as mother of all asanas. Beginners can start with supported shoulder stand. Practicing Adho Mukha Savasana (Downward-Facing Dog), Halasana (Plow Pose), Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend), Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend), Janu Sirsasana (Head to Knee Pose) and other forward bends will make you feel, energy gushing down to the head.
7. Eating Right for Healthy Hair
The U.S. food plate recommends 5-6 oz or (142-170 grams) non-fried and lean protein; at least 2 cups of fruits and vegetables each; 5-6 teaspoons of oils and 3 cups of low fat milk for a healthy body and mind.
Keratin is the protein that creates the protective layer around the hair shaft. Low protein diet perpetuates hair thinning and their eventual loss. Fish, poultry, legumes are good source of proteins fish and avocado, pumpkin seeds and walnuts are good source of Omega-3 fatty acid which promotes hair growth. Adequate iron in blood, Vitamin A, folic acid, amino acids, biotin promotes hair growth. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen. Eggs, yogurt, guava, dark leafy vegetables are all important source of micro nutrients for hair.
8. Hair Care Regimen
A healthy hair care routine includes the following – oiling, cleaning, conditioning, moisturizing, de-tangling, trimming and protective or low manipulative styles. Washing or cleaning with natural shampoos can be done on daily basis to thrice a week depending on hair types and season. Applying oil before shampooing keeps the hair and scalp healthy and protective. Protein enhanced shampoos are available on the shelves. Applying natural conditioner prevents breakage, split ends. Like the skin, even the hair especially dry hair needs a good moisturizer. The hair needs to be de-tangled naturally without struggling with it. Use a good hair brush to comb and have a regular hair cut or trim. Wear a style that applies less friction and pull to the hair shaft.
9. Eggs and Amla to Treat Hair Loss
Eggs and amla promote hair growth both internally and externally. Eggs are a source of biotin and proteins. An egg pack made with oil and honey helps to moisturize and nourish the hair externally. It makes hair soft, and pre-empts hair thinning.
Amla or gooseberry is a rich source of antioxidants and Vitamin C that nourishes the collagen and protects hair from the damaging free radicals. It protects from early graying of hair. Amla can be consumed as a juice or as candies. Its powder can be added to any hair pack for external use.
10. Use of Essential Oils to Reverse Hair Loss
Studies have shown that use of essential oils prevent hair strands from becoming brittle, broken or split at the ends. Lavender, cedarwood, atlas, thyme and rosemary can be added to any one of these oils – almond, coconut, olive, jojoba, grapeseed, castor and so on.
It can be part of hot oil treatment coupled with scalp massage to arrest hair fall.
These essential oils used as part of aromatherapy, can also stimulate brain function and de-stress. But their role in directly promoting hair growth is still a matter of research.