It was initiated by the Public Health Agency of Canada and is observed mainly in Canada, but some other countries including India also observe it.

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness - Every Woman Has A Right To It

Main Objectives of Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day

Educate about issues related to sexual health and reproduction such as sexually transmitted diseases, infertility, puberty and menopause, unsafe abortion and birth control

Advocating the practice of safe sex

Create awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and their prevention

Educate women about birth control and family planning

Awareness and Prevention of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

‘Awareness about sexual and reproductive health related issues is the need of the hour.’

Ulcer or sore in the genital area

Itching in the genital area

Pain while passing urine

Abnormal discharge

Lower abdominal pain

How We Can Help To Spread Awareness About Sexual and Reproductive Health

Using social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share messages about Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day

Organize a local FM radio program informing about STDs, how to prevent them and importance of family planning and birth control

Feature an article or advertisement in your local or national newspaper about STIs and common sexual and reproductive issues

Create or be part of an organization within your community to spread sexual and reproductive health awareness.

Organize awareness campaigns at prominent locations in your community to distribute pamphlets, put up short plays and skits for the masses

Doctors can offer free counselling about sexual and reproductive health related issues

Schools and institutions can organize talks and seminars to educate the adolescents and youth about these issues

Tips To Maintain Good Sexual and Reproductive Health

Practise safe sex

Women between 11-26 years of age should get HPV vaccination to protect against genital warts and cervical cancer

Talk to your doctor about birth control and opt for one that best suits you

Stay well hydrated

Eat a healthy diet including plenty of fruits and vegetables

Reduce stress by relaxation techniques such as meditation

Track your monthly cycle closely to be aware of the slightest changes

Avoid toxins such as smoking and alcohol

Get regular Pap smear examinations and perform regular breast self-examinations

Sexual health matters and it is an important part of one's overall well-being and it is essential to follow a healthy lifestyle in order to maintain sexual health. Sexual and reproductive health encompasses a range of interrelated issues and challenges. All persons irrespective of gender or sexual orientation should be aware of and have access to proper health care, birth control and health education programs.Any infection that can beis termed a sexually transmitted illness (STI). Some common STIs include HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, genital warts, herpes and chlamydial infection.Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs/STIs)in many societies. Creating awareness about STDs and safe and healthy sexual practices will help in reducing the incidence of STDsIt is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of STIs and seek prompt medical attention if you think you might be having one. These include -Both the partners should seek advice and treatment from a sexual health clinicIt is not an understatement to say that good sexual and reproductive health can improve the quality of one's life. Here are some tips to have a healthy sexual and reproductive lifeSource: Medindia