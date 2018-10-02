Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness - Every Woman Has A Right To It

Highlights:

Sexual and reproductive health SRH) awareness day is observed annually on the 12 th February across several countries

It was initiated by the Public Health Agency of Canada and is observed mainly in Canada, but some other countries including India also observe it.

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness - Every Woman Has A Right To It



Sexual health matters and it is an important part of one's overall well-being and it is essential to follow a healthy lifestyle in order to maintain sexual health.

Main Objectives of Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day Educate about issues related to sexual health and reproduction such as sexually transmitted diseases, infertility, puberty and menopause, unsafe abortion and birth control

Advocating the practice of safe sex

Create awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and their prevention

Educate women about birth control and family planning Awareness and Prevention of Sexually Transmitted Diseases Any infection that can be transmitted by sexual intercourse is termed a sexually transmitted illness (STI). Some common STIs include HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, genital warts, herpes and chlamydial infection.



‘Awareness about sexual and reproductive health related issues is the need of the hour.’ Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs/STIs) remain rather high due to lack of awareness and topic of sex education being taboo in many societies. Creating awareness about STDs and safe and healthy sexual practices will help in reducing the incidence of STDs



It is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of STIs and seek prompt medical attention if you think you might be having one. These include -

Ulcer or sore in the genital area

Itching in the genital area

Pain while passing urine

Abnormal discharge

Lower abdominal pain Both the partners should seek advice and treatment from a sexual health clinic

How We Can Help To Spread Awareness About Sexual and Reproductive Health Using social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share messages about Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day

such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share messages about Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day Organize a local FM radio program informing about STDs, how to prevent them and importance of family planning and birth control

informing about STDs, how to prevent them and importance of family planning and birth control Feature an article or advertisement in your local or national newspaper about STIs and common sexual and reproductive issues

about STIs and common sexual and reproductive issues Create or be part of an organization within your community to spread sexual and reproductive health awareness.

to spread sexual and reproductive health awareness. Organize awareness campaigns at prominent locations in your community to distribute pamphlets, put up short plays and skits for the masses

at prominent locations in your community to distribute pamphlets, put up short plays and skits for the masses Doctors can offer free counselling about sexual and reproductive health related issues

about sexual and reproductive health related issues Schools and institutions can organize talks and seminars to educate the adolescents and youth about these issues Tips To Maintain Good Sexual and Reproductive Health It is not an understatement to say that good sexual and reproductive health can improve the quality of one's life. Here are some tips to have a healthy sexual and reproductive life

Practise safe sex

Women between 11-26 years of age should get HPV vaccination to protect against genital warts and cervical cancer

Talk to your doctor about birth control and opt for one that best suits you

Stay well hydrated

Eat a healthy diet including plenty of fruits and vegetables

Reduce stress by relaxation techniques such as meditation

Track your monthly cycle closely to be aware of the slightest changes

Avoid toxins such as smoking and alcohol

References: Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day: Safe Sex Awareness Day - (https:www.consumerhealthdigest.com/health-awareness/sexual-and-reproductive-health-awareness-day.html) Sexual & Reproductive Health Awareness Day - All you Need to Know! - (https:www.apollopharmacy.in/blog/sexual-reproductive-health-awareness-day-all-you-need-to-know/) Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day - (https:anydayguide.com/calendar/23)

