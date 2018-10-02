Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness - Every Woman Has A Right To It

Highlights:
- Sexual and reproductive
health SRH) awareness day is observed annually on the 12th
February across several countries
- It aims to educate and
spread awareness about issues related to sexual and reproductive health
About Sexual and
Reproductive Health Awareness Day
It was initiated by the Public Health Agency of Canada and is observed
mainly in Canada, but some other countries including India also observe it.
Sexual health matters and it is an important part of one's
overall well-being and it is essential to follow a healthy lifestyle in order
to maintain sexual health. Sexual and reproductive health
encompasses a range of
interrelated issues and challenges. All persons irrespective of gender or
sexual orientation should be aware of and have access to proper health care,
birth control and health education programs.
Main Objectives of
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day
- Educate about issues related to sexual health and reproduction
such as sexually
transmitted diseases, infertility, puberty and menopause, unsafe
abortion and birth control
- Advocating the practice of safe sex
- Create awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and their
prevention
- Educate women about birth control and family planning
Awareness and
Prevention of Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Any infection that can be transmitted
by sexual intercourse
is termed a sexually transmitted illness (STI). Some
common STIs include HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, genital warts, herpes and
chlamydial infection.
‘Awareness about sexual and reproductive health related issues is the need of the hour.’
Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs/STIs) remain rather high due to lack of awareness and topic of sex education
being taboo
in many societies. Creating awareness about STDs and safe and
healthy sexual practices will help in reducing the incidence of STDs
It is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of
STIs and seek prompt medical attention if you think you might be having one.
These include -
- Ulcer or sore in the genital area
- Itching in the genital area
- Pain while passing urine
- Abnormal discharge
- Lower abdominal pain
Both the partners should seek advice and treatment from a sexual health
clinic
How We Can Help To
Spread Awareness About Sexual and Reproductive Health
- Using social media such
as Facebook and Twitter to post and share messages about Sexual and
Reproductive Health Awareness Day
- Organize a local FM radio
program informing about STDs, how to prevent them and importance of
family planning and birth control
- Feature an article or advertisement in your local or national newspaper about STIs and common sexual and
reproductive issues
- Create or be part of an organization
within your community to spread sexual and reproductive health
awareness.
- Organize awareness campaigns
at prominent locations in your community to distribute pamphlets, put
up short plays and skits for the masses
- Doctors can offer free
counselling about sexual and reproductive health related issues
- Schools and institutions can organize talks and seminars to educate the adolescents and youth about
these issues
Tips To Maintain Good
Sexual and Reproductive Health
It is not an understatement to say that good sexual and reproductive
health can improve the quality of one's life. Here are some tips to have a
healthy sexual and reproductive life
References:
- Practise safe sex
- Women between 11-26 years of age should get HPV vaccination to
protect against genital warts and cervical cancer
- Talk to your doctor about birth control and opt for one that best
suits you
- Stay well hydrated
- Eat a healthy diet including plenty of fruits and vegetables
- Reduce stress by relaxation techniques such as meditation
- Track your monthly cycle closely to be aware of the slightest
changes
- Avoid toxins such as smoking and alcohol
- Get regular Pap smear examinations and perform regular breast
self-examinations
Source: Medindia