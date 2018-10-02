medindia
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness - Every Woman Has A Right To It
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness - Every Woman Has A Right To It

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 10, 2018 at 3:21 PM
Highlights:
  • Sexual and reproductive health SRH) awareness day is observed annually on the 12th February across several countries
  • It aims to educate and spread awareness about issues related to sexual and reproductive health

About Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day

It was initiated by the Public Health Agency of Canada and is observed mainly in Canada, but some other countries including India also observe it.
Sexual health matters and it is an important part of one's overall well-being and it is essential to follow a healthy lifestyle in order to maintain sexual health. Sexual and reproductive health encompasses a range of interrelated issues and challenges. All persons irrespective of gender or sexual orientation should be aware of and have access to proper health care, birth control and health education programs.

Main Objectives of Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day

  • Educate about issues related to sexual health and reproduction such as sexually transmitted diseases, infertility, puberty and menopause, unsafe abortion and birth control
  • Advocating the practice of safe sex
  • Create awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and their prevention
  • Educate women about birth control and family planning

Awareness and Prevention of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Any infection that can be transmitted by sexual intercourse is termed a sexually transmitted illness (STI). Some common STIs include HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, genital warts, herpes and chlamydial infection.

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs/STIs) remain rather high due to lack of awareness and topic of sex education being taboo in many societies. Creating awareness about STDs and safe and healthy sexual practices will help in reducing the incidence of STDs

It is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of STIs and seek prompt medical attention if you think you might be having one. These include -
  • Ulcer or sore in the genital area
  • Itching in the genital area
  • Pain while passing urine
  • Abnormal discharge
  • Lower abdominal pain
Both the partners should seek advice and treatment from a sexual health clinic

How We Can Help To Spread Awareness About Sexual and Reproductive Health

  • Using social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share messages about Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day
  • Organize a local FM radio program informing about STDs, how to prevent them and importance of family planning and birth control
  • Feature an article or advertisement in your local or national newspaper about STIs and common sexual and reproductive issues
  • Create or be part of an organization within your community to spread sexual and reproductive health awareness.
  • Organize awareness campaigns at prominent locations in your community to distribute pamphlets, put up short plays and skits for the masses
  • Doctors can offer free counselling about sexual and reproductive health related issues
  • Schools and institutions can organize talks and seminars to educate the adolescents and youth about these issues

Tips To Maintain Good Sexual and Reproductive Health

It is not an understatement to say that good sexual and reproductive health can improve the quality of one's life. Here are some tips to have a healthy sexual and reproductive life
  • Practise safe sex
  • Women between 11-26 years of age should get HPV vaccination to protect against genital warts and cervical cancer
  • Talk to your doctor about birth control and opt for one that best suits you
  • Stay well hydrated
  • Eat a healthy diet including plenty of fruits and vegetables
  • Reduce stress by relaxation techniques such as meditation
  • Track your monthly cycle closely to be aware of the slightest changes
  • Avoid toxins such as smoking and alcohol
  • Get regular Pap smear examinations and perform regular breast self-examinations
