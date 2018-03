Some Common Conditions of the Throat

Allergies too can lead to sore throat. They are caused due to the body’s immune system reaction to allergens or foreign particles including pollen, dander, mites, spores, certain food and even some medications . Allergic reactions can be mild or severe. Severe allergic reactions like anaphylaxis, can be severe and life-threatening. Anaphylaxis can lead to swelling of the throat leading to difficulty with breathing.

Infectious mononucleosis also called the Kissing Disease (from its oral transmission) is a common, contagious infection caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). It is common in teenagers and young adults and spreads through the saliva from one person to another. Sore throat, fever and fatigue are the symptoms of mononucleosis caused by EBV.

Difficulty in breathing

Troubled speech

Intermittent headaches

Ear pain

Pain or ringing in the ears

Trouble swallowing

(Pharyngitis) - A person can have a sore throat for a variety of reasons. It’s often aa respiratory infection caused by viruses. Mostly, flu resolves on its own.is also a symptom of Streptococci bacterial infections of the throat and tonsils. These infections are mainly caused by the. Diagnosis is confirmed by culturing a swab specimen collected from the inside of the throat. It is a contagious condition which can pass from an infected person to a non-infected person while sneezing or coughing. Strep throat can be controlled with the help of antibiotics.Tonsils are structures located behind the throat and adenoids are located behind the nose and together they trap the germs that enter the body through the mouth and nose. Tonsils and adenoids are part of the lymphatic system that help with the immunity of the body. They can sometimes get infected and sore leading to tonsillitis.It can be controlled with the help of antibiotics.(Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease)Esophagus is the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach. When the muscles at the end of the esophagus do not close properly the contents of the stomach reflux back into the esophagus and cause irritation leading to aIt is estimated that at least20% of adults in the U.S. suffer from heartburn due to GERD at least once a week.Other symptoms of GERD include dry cough and trouble while swallowing.The condition can affect anyone - infants, children and adults. However it is more common among the elderly and pregnant women. I- A small increase in weight above the normal weight can lead to GERD. It is a common problem among the overweight population. However the good news is that if one loses weight, GERD symptoms improve or go away completely.Depending on the severity of GERD, treatment is recommended. In some GERD patients lifestyle changes are adequate, other may need medication and the more severe cases require surgery.Laparoscopic surgery allows a surgeon to do a simple procedure called ‘Fundoplication’ to cure the problem of GERD. In this surgery a part of the upper part of the stomach called the fundus is wrapped around the lower end of the esophagus. The surgery reinforces the closing function of sphincter of the esophagus. This surgery is also the treatment for a condition called hiatal hernia (stomach hernia). Throat cancer may be categorized as head and neck cancer. Depending on the region of the throat (oropharynx, the hypopharynx, nasopharynx, larynx ) throat cancer can get different names. Smoking and alcohol use increase throat cancer risk.Symptoms of throat cancer include -