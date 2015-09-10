What you ought to know about Callus

What is Callus?

A callus also called a callosity, is an area of thickened skin that is formed due to repeated friction, pressure or irritation to a particular part. It is similar to a corn except that it is flat and slightly larger while a corn is usually smaller and has a hard central core. A corn tends to be painful while a callus may or may not be painful. While a callus is usually formed on the undersurface of the foot, a corn can be formed on the top of the toes or even between the toes.



