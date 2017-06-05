What is Toxic Shock Syndrome?

Toxic shock syndrome is a rare life-threatening medical condition caused by bacterial infections. Most commonly, the disease is linked to the use of superabsorbent tampons during menstruation. However, it can affect both men and women of all ages, including children. The incidence rate of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) caused by Staphylococci is more than 50% in menstruating women; the remaining of them occur in older women, men and children. TSS caused by Streptococci affects people of all ages.

