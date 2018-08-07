Young Baseball Players can Prevent Injuries by Following Pitch Count Limits

Young pitchers in baseball who do more than the prescribed pitch count limits are more prone to elbow injuries because there is less time for repair of bony and soft tissues in the elbow.

This research finding was presented at the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine's Annual Meeting in San Diego. Season statistics of players were compared relative to pitch count limits established by the Japanese Society of Clinical Sports Medicine.



‘Though there is continuous demand on young baseball pitchers to play more, parents and coaches should encourage young players to follow pitch count guidelines and play within the limit in order to prevent elbow injury.’ "Our research focused on 149 young pitchers ranging in age from 7 to 11 who had no prior elbow pain," commented lead author Toshiyuki Iwame, MD, from Tokushima University in Tokushima, Japan. "We found those who reported elbow pain after the season were associated with pitching numbers beyond current throwing guidelines."



Researchers asked the players to complete a questionnaire after the season, which showed 66 (44.3%) experienced pain. Multivariate analysis showed that throwing more than 50 pitches per day (OR, 2.44; 95% CI, 1.22-4.94), 200 pitches per week (OR, 2.04; 95% CI, 1.03-4.10), and 70 games per year (OR, 2.47; 95% CI, 1.24-5.02), the baselines established by the JSCSM, were risk factors for pain.



"As the demand on young pitchers to play more increases, there is less time for repair of bony and soft tissues in the elbow," commented Iwame. "We hope research like this continues to direct young athletes, parents and coaches to follow pitch limits to prevent injuries."



The study authors noted the player recall bias, reporting of pain detail on the questionnaire, and limited geographical representation were limitations of the research.



