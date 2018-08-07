In the United States, a public health approach to address the opioid epidemic needs to understand the populations of people affected, including their health, other substance use and any involvement they may have with the criminal justice system.
Opioid Use Associated With Health, Other Substance Use, Involvement in Criminal Justice System
This study examined that using data from the 2015-2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Researchers found people who reported any level of opioid use were more likely than those who reported no opioid use to have physical and mental health conditions, other substance use, and involvement in the criminal justice system that increased with the intensity of opioid use.
‘Opioid users are more likely to have physical, mental health conditions, substance use, and involvement in the criminal justice system than non-opioid users.’
