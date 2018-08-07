medindia
Opioid Use Associated With Health, Other Substance Use, Involvement in Criminal Justice System

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 8, 2018 at 10:35 PM
In the United States, a public health approach to address the opioid epidemic needs to understand the populations of people affected, including their health, other substance use and any involvement they may have with the criminal justice system.
Opioid Use Associated With Health, Other Substance Use, Involvement in Criminal Justice System

This study examined that using data from the 2015-2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Researchers found people who reported any level of opioid use were more likely than those who reported no opioid use to have physical and mental health conditions, other substance use, and involvement in the criminal justice system that increased with the intensity of opioid use.

kelman, M.D., M.Sc., of Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and coauthors

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2018.0558)
Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Related Links

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drug Abuse Screening Test

Drug Abuse Screening Test

Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST) is a screening test to find out if you need professional help with 'Drug Abuse' problem. This is only an anonymous self test.

Expanding Primary Care Buprenorphine Treatment can Prevent Opioid Overdose Crisis

Expanding Primary Care Buprenorphine Treatment can Prevent Opioid Overdose Crisis

Opioid overdose can be decreased by expanding the availability of buprenorphine treatment in a primary care setting that helps in reducing opioid overdose deaths.

Is Chronic Pain Worse after Stopping Opioid Treatment?

Is Chronic Pain Worse after Stopping Opioid Treatment?

Stopping long-term opioid therapy does not make the chronic pain, non-cancer related pain worse.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

