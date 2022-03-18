About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

You Might be at Risk of Alzheimer’s Dementia If You Have a Daytime Nap!

by Karishma Abhishek on March 18, 2022 at 6:25 AM
Font : A-A+

You Might be at Risk of Alzheimer’s Dementia If You Have a Daytime Nap!

Alzheimer's dementia and frequent daytime napping might be linked through a 'vicious cycle' as per a study at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

The relationship between daytime napping and cognitive aging has remain controversial. However, the current study demonstrates a bidirectional link between the both. The study thereby suggests that excessive daytime napping may help predict an increased future risk of Alzheimer's dementia.

Advertisement


"Daytime sleep behaviors of older adults are oftentimes ignored, and a consensus for daytime napping in clinical practice and health care is still lacking. Our results not only suggest that excessive daytime napping may signal an elevated risk of Alzheimer's dementia, but they also show that faster yearly increase in daytime napping may be a sign of deteriorating or unfavored clinical progression of the disease. Our study calls for a closer attention to 24-hour sleep patterns — not only nighttime sleep but also daytime sleep — for health monitoring in older adults," says Peng Li, PhD, of the Medical Biodynamics Program in the Brigham's Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders.

"Our hope is to draw more attention to daytime sleep patterns and the importance of patients noting if their sleep schedule is changing over time. Sleep changes are critical in shaping the internal changes in the brain related to the circadian clocks, cognitive decline and the risk of dementia," says co-senior author Kun Hu, PhD, of the Medical Biodynamics Program in the Brigham's Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Win Your Weight Loss Struggle Through 12 Easy Weight Loss Tips
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alzheimers Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Dementia Vascular Dementia Acute Coronary Syndrome Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test) 

Recommended Reading
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and ......
Vascular Dementia
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still ....
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
The MMSE (Mini-Mental State Examination) is a standardized screening test that is used for easy and ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)