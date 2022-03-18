Link Between Heart Attack and Blood Pressure Rise on Standing

Risk for heart attack rises with an increase in blood pressure on standing as per a study published in the American Heart Association's peer-reviewed journal Hypertension.



"This finding may warrant starting blood-pressure-lowering treatment including medicines earlier in patients with exaggerated blood pressure response to standing," says Paolo Palatini, M.D., lead author of the study and a professor of internal medicine at the University of Padova in Padova, Italy.

‘Young and middle-aged adults with hypertension may have an increased risk of serious cardiovascular events with a substantial rise in blood pressure upon standing. ’