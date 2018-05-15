medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Yogurt can reduce Risk of Chronic Inflammation

by Hannah Joy on  May 15, 2018 at 7:09 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating yogurt as an "appetizer" can help reduce chronic inflammation, which is associated with arthritis, bowel disease, asthma and as well as cardiometabolic diseases, reveals a new study.
Yogurt can reduce Risk of Chronic Inflammation
Yogurt can reduce Risk of Chronic Inflammation

The findings showed that yogurt may help reduce inflammation by improving the integrity of the intestinal lining, thus preventing endotoxins, pro-inflammatory molecules produced by gut microbes from crossing into the blood stream.

"Eating eight ounces of low-fat yogurt before a meal is a feasible strategy to improve post-meal metabolism and thus may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases," said Ruisong Pei, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the US.

For the new study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, the team enrolled 120 pre menopausal women, half obese and half non-obese. Half of the participants were assigned to eat 12 ounces of low-fat yogurt every day for nine weeks; a control group ate non-dairy pudding for nine weeks.

The participants were also involved in a high-calorie meal challenge at the beginning and end of their nine-week dietary intervention. The challenge, meant to stress an individual's metabolism, started with either a serving of yogurt or non-dairy pudding followed by a large high-fat, high-carb breakfast meal.

For both challenges, blood work showed that the yogurt "appetizer" helped improve some key biomarkers of endotoxin exposure and inflammation as participants digested the meal over the ensuing hours.

It also helped improve glucose metabolism in obese participants by speeding up the reduction of post-meal blood glucose levels.

The findings help expand the overall body of scientific knowledge about how foods impact inflammation, but "the goal is to identify the components and then get human evidence to support their mechanism of action in the body", said Brad Bolling, Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Ultimately, we would like to see these components optimised in foods, particularly for medical situations where it's important to inhibit inflammation through the diet. We think this is a promising approach."



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Chobani Founder Sweeps Yogurt Market in America

Chobani Founder Sweeps Yogurt Market in America

Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya brought yogurt in the American grocery stores just seven years back, and now Chobani competes with some of the biggest brands like Danone and Yoplait.

Go for Frozen Yogurt And Skip Ice-Cream

Go for Frozen Yogurt And Skip Ice-Cream

Abhay Sharma, Chief Operations Officer, Menchie's India, a frozen yogurt chain company, has listed out the reasons why you should go for it.

Yogurt-Producing Bacteria can Sweeten the Yogurt Naturally

Yogurt-Producing Bacteria can Sweeten the Yogurt Naturally

Since glucose is considerably sweeter than lactose or galactose, bacteria that release glucose into yogurt could allow for a reduction in added sugar in yogurt.

Yogurt can Reduce Heart Disease Risk in Those With Hypertension

Yogurt can Reduce Heart Disease Risk in Those With Hypertension

High blood pressure is an independent risk factor for heart diseases and stroke. But, yogurt can reduce the risk, finds a new study.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium Rich Foods

Calcium rich foods are essential for the growth of bones and teeth. Up your calcium intake from the list of calcium-rich foods. Excellent sources of calcium include dairy products, nuts, seafood.

Candida Diet

Candida Diet

It is possible to reverse Candida infection through a strictly followed Candida diet plan. Candida diet plan includes diet devoid of sugar, simple carbohydrates, gluten and yeast.

Inflammation

Inflammation

Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.

Low Fat New Year Recipes

Low Fat New Year Recipes

Do you want to enjoy a low fat New Year feast? Here are few recipes to help you eat smart from the break of the year.

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol can trigger inflammatory responses and are known as pro-inflammatory foods.

Yogurt

Yogurt

Yogurt is a simple food with amazing benefits for the young and old. Yogurt is very trendy among French women on a diet. The popularity of yogurt among Americans is proved by its display of flavors.

More News on:

Yogurt Candida Diet Calcium Rich Foods Anti-Inflammatory Diet Low Fat New Year Recipes Inflammation Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in ...

 Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive ...

 Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...