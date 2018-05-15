medindia
Light Weight Plastics Made of Bisphenol A can Affect Unborn Babies

by Rishika Gupta on  May 15, 2018 at 6:40 PM Environmental Health
Bisphenol A (BPA) used in making lightweight, hard plastics can impact heart function of the unborn baby, if exposed to it, finds a new study. BPA is also used as an alternative biomaterial for medical device products used in hospital settings.
The findings of this study are published in the Scientific Reports Journal. More than 8 million pounds of bisphenol A (BPA) is produced each year and reaches 90 percent of the population through consumer and medical products. Epidemiological studies find BPA exposure in adults correlate with adverse cardiovascular events, ranging from abnormal heart beats, or arrhythmias, and angina, chest pain, to coronary artery disease, the narrowing of the arteries, commonly referred to atherosclerosis--the leading cause of death in the United Sates. Now, based on a study using neonatal rat heart cells, researchers find that the immature heart may respond to BPA in a similar fashion--with slower heart rates, irregular heart rhythms and calcium instabilities.

The authors note that while additional research is needed to determine the impact prolonged BPA exposure has on a child's developing heart, this study documents the elevated risk short-term BPA exposure, for a period of 15 minutes, may have in pediatric intensive care settings. The authors highlight the importance of incentivizing the development, manufacturing and clinical adoption of alternative biomaterials to potentially improve patient safety outcomes, based on the preliminary data.

"Current research explores the impact endocrine disruptors, specifically BPA, have on adults and their cardiovascular and kidney function," notes Nikki Gillum Posnack, Ph.D., a study author and assistant professor at Children's National Heart Institute and the George Washington University. "We know that once this chemical enters the body, it can be bioactive and therefore can influence how heart cells function. This is the first study to look at the impact BPA exposure can have on heart cells that are still developing."

The significance of this research is that plastics have revolutionized the way doctors and surgeons treat young patients, especially patients with compromised immune or cardiac function.

"We're exploring the potential - and inadvertent risk of plastic medical devices, which have revolutionized the medical field," notes Dr. Posnack. "We're investigating whether these hospital-based exposures may cause unintended effects on cardiac function and looking at ways to mitigate chemical exposure. We hope this preliminary research incentivizes the development of alternative products by medical device manufacturers and encourages the research community to study the impact of plastics on sensitive patient populations."

Dr. Posnack's ongoing research examines the impact environmental influences--including BPA and other endocrine disruptors--have on cardiac function. Her next studies are aimed at measuring chemical exposures in patients and translating her results to human models.

Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

Anti-HIV Medicines may Damage Fetal Hearts

Anti-HIV Medicines may Damage Fetal Hearts

A study is looking to answer whether the drugs often given to HIV-positive pregnant women can cause significant long-term heart problems for the non-HIV-infected babies they carry.

Doctors Preform India's First Rare Fetal Heart Surgery

Doctors Preform India's First Rare Fetal Heart Surgery

Hyderabad doctors preformed India's first rare fetal heart surgery, to cure a serious obstruction of the blood vessel.

New Method Matures Human Heart by Mimicking Fetal Heartrate

New Method Matures Human Heart by Mimicking Fetal Heartrate

Researchers have discovered a new method of maturing human heart cells that simulates the natural growth environment of heart cells while applying electrical pulses to mimic the heart rate of fetal humans.

Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring System Using Bluetooth Technology Developed

Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring System Using Bluetooth Technology Developed

Indian researchers have developed an inexpensive and accurate system to monitor fetal heart rate using Bluetooth technology.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

What's New on Medindia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in ...

 Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive ...

 Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 View All

