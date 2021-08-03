by Anjanee Sharma on  March 8, 2021 at 3:53 PM Women Health News
Yogi Government to Launch Phase 2 of Mission Shakti
The Yogi Adityanath government will hold the main event of 'Mission Shakthi Abhiyan's second phase on International Women's Day.

The event will be held in Lucknow and will be live-streamed in all districts.

Yogi commented that the government is committed to the safety, honor, and empowerment of women, and various programs for the same have been initiated in the state.


Senior officials state that importance is being given to technological advancements to prevent crimes against women to reduce enforcement agencies' reaction times.

A budget of 309 crores has been allotted to develop five metros to install security and surveillance and set up control rooms. Divisional commissioners of seven other districts have been asked to prepare safety plans for women.

Under the 'Safe City' project in Lucknow, women police officers have been given booths, two-wheeler patrols, and four-wheeler patrols of the color pink. These patrols will constantly be present around girl's colleges, schools, and markets. Pink toilets will also be constructed in 74 places with proper lighting.

So far, electric poles have been put up in 660 out of 3625 dark spots. The remaining 2965 spots will be covered by the month's end.

Additionally, Women Power Line 1090 is also being upgraded by integrating with UP 112 cyber forensics facility and data analytics center. Work is being done to increase the capacity of women's lines. CCTV cameras, drones, and control rooms are monitoring hotspots. By December 2021, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPL will be installed in public buses.

To celebrate Women's Day, Chaupals will be held at primary schools and at the Kasturba Gandhi schools in villages to highlight the need for safety, dignity, and empowerment. The programs aim to educate girls about 'Good-Touch Bad-Touch.'

Parents and children will be provided information on government women's helplines.

A poster exhibition will also be organized to make children aware of social issues like domestic violence, child marriage, gender discrimination, and child rights.



Source: Medindia

