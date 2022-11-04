Yoghurt and Diet Soda can Impair Liver's Ability to Flush Out Toxins

Advertisement

said Laura Danner, a doctoral student at the Medical College.In the study, the team found that acesulfame potassium and sucralose inhibited the activity of P-glycoprotein (PGP), which is also known as multidrug resistance protein 1 (MDR1). PGP is part of a family of transporters that work together to cleanse the body of toxins, drugs, and drug metabolites.said Stephanie Olivier Van Stichelen, PhD, who leads the research team.The experiments also showed that the sweeteners stimulate transport activity and likely bind to PGP, and thus compete with and inhibit the transport of other substrates such as xenobiotics, drugs and their metabolites, short-chain lipids, and bile acids.Although the researchers caution that the study is preliminary and needs to be confirmed in preclinical and clinical studies, the findings suggest that non-nutritive sweeteners might be problematic for people who take medications that use PGP as a primary detoxification transporter. These include certain antidepressants, antibiotics, and blood pressure medications.said Danner.Source: IANS