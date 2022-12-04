Epidemic That is Affecting Deer in Canada: Explained

When a deer is infected by CWD, it may lose the following fears of humans and other predators. These deer show other symptoms of illness such as emaciation, excessive thirst and urination, tremors or lack of coordination, high pitched noises and wide-eyed looks.





The deer population in Canada's western regions has come under threat of a strange, debilitating and highly communicable infection that is spreading like wildfire and causing an epidemic.This epidemic is causing a concern in two Canadian provinces: Alberta and Saskatchewan, thereported.According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the zombie disease is a prion disease that affects deer, elk, moose, sika deer and reindeer. The disease can affect animals of all ages and can be fatal. At present, there are no treatments or vaccines for the disease.When a deer is infected, it may lose the fear of humans and other predators. They may show some other symptoms like drooling, poor coordination, stumbling, depression, paralysis and behavior changes. As a result of these outward symptoms, people often refer to CWD as 'zombie disease,' a name apt in this case as the illness can be transmitted through animal-to-animal contact.The zombie disease was first detected in a captive deer at a U.S. research facility in the late 1960s. And it was reported that the disease had spread in the wild populations in Colorado, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana. And in Canada, the disease was first found in 1996 in an elk farm in Saskatchewan. It then spread into the wild population. In 2005, the first case in Alberta was confirmed." Margo Pybus, a researcher and wildlife disease specialist with the Alberta government's fish and wildlife division, toldManitoba reported its first case last year of zombie disease despite the fact that the infection has mostly been found in Alberta and Saskatchewan.According to the CDC, humans can acquire the disease if they consume an infected deer or elk. Hunters are particularly vulnerable to the disease as the infection may enter their body due to improper handling of the carcass. They may even get infected by consuming deer meat.Till date, no cases of CWD have been recorded among humans. However, the CDC has recommended testing of the deer before consuming it and refraining from eating the meat if it tests positive.Source: Medindia