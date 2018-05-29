medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Yellow Spots In Eye: New Biomarker For Dementia

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 29, 2018 at 2:13 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tiny yellow spots in the eye could be an early indicator of dementia, suggested study.

According to the researchers, the spots known as "hard drusen" are made of fat and calcium deposit that form in a layer underneath the retina and can be seen in scans.
Yellow Spots In Eye: New Biomarker For Dementia
Yellow Spots In Eye: New Biomarker For Dementia

A common signs of ageing, the spots have long been thought to be harmless. But, the findings showed that 25 per cent of people with Alzheimer's have more number of such spots compared to four per cent of healthy people.

"We found that there were more areas associated with drusen deposition in Alzheimer's disease," lead author Imre Lengyel from Queen's University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, was quoted as saying to the DailyMail.

The results also showed that, people with Alzheimer's had thicker blood vessels which may slow down the blood flow.

Thus, scanning for the spots and examining the eye's blood vessels could be a valuable tool in Alzheimer's disease monitoring, the researchers said.

"A brain disease is difficult to diagnose through the eye. But we can use ophthalmologic imaging to chart progression of the disease and monitor the effectiveness of medications used to combat it," Lengyel added.

"An eye imaging session would comprise 20 seconds of time and is very non-invasive. It's exciting. We really hope that eye imagining will be a powerful tool in monitoring Alzheimer's progression."

In the study, published in the journal Ophthalmic Research, the team conducted eye test on 117 patients aged between 60 to 92 years.

The researchers hope that the study may be helpful in early detection of dementia so that early precaution is taken in order to combat the disease.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)

Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)

When your eye is the mirror to your soul, how can you ignore your eye health? Take this quiz to find out how much you know about the common eye ...

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.

Dementia

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

More News on:

Alzheimers Disease Dementia Vascular Dementia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 Lofexidine

Lofexidine

Lofexidine tablets for oral use were approved by FDA in May 2018, for reducing the intensity of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Tularemia is an uncommon, highly contagious bacterial infection acquired in humans by insect bites ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...