Wrist Accelerometer can Help Find Out the Mental Illness

Advertisement

Data on mental illness diagnoses - including schizophrenia spectrum disorders, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and anxiety disorders - as well as other health and sociodemographic information was available for all participants, who ranged in age from 43 to 79 and were 56% femaleThe researchers found thatMeasures of sleep quality, such as sleep efficiency, were generally more affected by psychiatric diagnosis than measures of sleep duration.Effect sizes were small; the largest magnitude effect was observed for the association between sleep efficiency and major depressive disorder. Associations were replicated across ancestries and sexes.These findings provideThey also showcase the capacity of the accelerometer to provide detailed, objective sleep measurements at scale, even across cohorts of tens of thousands of individuals for mental illness diagnosis.Source: Medindia