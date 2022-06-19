World Sickle Cell Day 2022 — Shine the Light!

Sickle Cell Awareness

The international day was adopted as a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly on 22nd December 2008 to recognize sickle cell disease as a public health problem and "one of the world's foremost genetic diseases." Following this, it was celebrated for the first time on 19th June 2009.This year the national awareness campaign 2022 is "Shine the Light", signifying the nationwide gatherings toin an attempt to find aIn this regards thehas also launched a Sickle Cell Data Collection (SCDC) program in California to aid the affected patients to seek disease care. The global day invites everyone to join the community in the fight against the disease.Source: Medindia