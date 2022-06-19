About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Sickle Cell Day 2022 — Shine the Light!

by Karishma Abhishek on June 19, 2022 at 12:38 AM
World Sickle Cell Day 2022 — Shine the Light!

World Sickle Cell Day is commemorated every year on June 19 to promote global awareness of sickle cell disease and emphasize resources concerning emergency management of the disease.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is the most commonly inherited blood disorder, characterized by "sickle" shaped red blood cells that may clump together, subsequently impeding the supply of blood and oxygen to the body. Common symptoms include pain crises (serious pain), infection, anemia, and organ damage to the liver, lungs, heart, kidney, and spleen.

Sickle Cell Anemia

Sickle Cell Anemia


Sickle cell anemia (SCA) is a genetic blood disorder caused by abnormal inherited hemoglobin. Sickle cell anemia is the most common form of sickle cell disease.
Advertisement


SCD affects around 300,000 to 400,000 babies annually throughout the world and treatment revolves around prevention and management of its complications.

Sickle Cell Awareness

The international day was adopted as a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly on 22nd December 2008 to recognize sickle cell disease as a public health problem and "one of the world's foremost genetic diseases." Following this, it was celebrated for the first time on 19th June 2009.
Hemolytic Anemia

Hemolytic Anemia


Hemolytic anemia, also known as hemolysis, is a condition where the destruction of red blood cells outpaces its production. It occurs both in infants and adults.
Advertisement

This year the national awareness campaign 2022 is "Shine the Light", signifying the nationwide gatherings to lit the buildings in red, in an attempt to find a universal cure for disease.

In this regards the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also launched a Sickle Cell Data Collection (SCDC) program in California to aid the affected patients to seek disease care. The global day invites everyone to join the community in the fight against the disease.

Music Therapy Helps Sickle Cell Disease Patients Handle Pain Better

Music Therapy Helps Sickle Cell Disease Patients Handle Pain Better


Sickle cell disease (SCD) is an inherited disorder that affects red blood cells. India is the third highest prevalence SCD in the world.
Advertisement

Nutrition Reduces Pain in Mice With Sickle Cell Disease

Nutrition Reduces Pain in Mice With Sickle Cell Disease


An enriched diet and companionship can decrease pain in mice with sickle cell disease by boosting serotonin, said researchers.
Advertisement
