World Sickle Cell Day 2022 — Shine the Light!

World Sickle Cell Day is commemorated every year on June 19 to promote global awareness of sickle cell disease and emphasize resources concerning emergency management of the disease.
Sickle cell disease (SCD) is the most commonly inherited blood disorder, characterized by "sickle" shaped red blood cells that may clump together, subsequently impeding the supply of blood and oxygen to the body. Common symptoms include pain crises (serious pain), infection, anemia, and organ damage to the liver, lungs, heart, kidney, and spleen.
SCD affects around 300,000 to 400,000 babies annually throughout the world and treatment revolves around prevention and management of its complications.
Sickle Cell AwarenessThe international day was adopted as a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly on 22nd December 2008 to recognize sickle cell disease as a public health problem and "one of the world's foremost genetic diseases." Following this, it was celebrated for the first time on 19th June 2009.
This year the national awareness campaign 2022 is "Shine the Light", signifying the nationwide gatherings to lit the buildings in red, in an attempt to find a universal cure for disease.
In this regards the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also launched a Sickle Cell Data Collection (SCDC) program in California to aid the affected patients to seek disease care. The global day invites everyone to join the community in the fight against the disease.
Source: Medindia