Medindia
Ten Smart Ways to Strengthen The Bond With Your Dad

by Colleen Fleiss on June 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM
Fathers are the superheroes from above sent to our rescue. This Father's Day, spoil your dad with the luxury of your love. Here are a few tips to make it memorable for you both.

Fathers’ Depression Damages Couple’s Relationship


Fathers' depression in economically struggling families may hurt couples.
Write a letter

Nothing beats a heartfelt letter when it comes to expressing love and affection. Write your heart out and express gratitude to your father for everything he does for you selflessly. End the letter with "je t'aime tellement papa" - the French translation for "I love you, dad," and keep a tissue box nearby in case he gets emotional.

Eat dumplings together

Everyone enjoys bingeing on Chinese food on occasion, so why not our fathers? Go on a dumpling date with your father. To make it extra special, have the cook write 'W ài n bàba' - the Chinese translation for 'I love you dad' - on the plate. It will undoubtedly surprise him.

Play a word game

Word games can be another enjoyable activity to do with your father. Download Duolingo, make some coffee, and bake some cookies while you learn a new language and have fun with your father. Remember to include 'appa salang haeyo' - the Korean translation for 'I love you dad' - among all the words and phrases you learn. The thought behind the game will undoubtedly make him feel special once he decodes the phrase.

Play Shiritori - the Japanese word game

Word games are a fun activity to include on your Father's Day to-do list. Play the popular Japanese word game Shiritori with your father and remember the phrase 'Aishiteruyo, otsan' - the Japanese translation for 'I love you dad.' This adorable gesture will melt his heart.

Watch a movie together

Choose your father's favorite movie genre and go on a date with your favourite man. Play the dubbed version of the movie in a foreign language to provide some food for thought. While the movie ends, say 'ya lyublyu terbia, papa,' which is Russian for 'I love you, dad.' He'll be astounded by both the gesture and your command of the language.

Plan a bicycle ride

This one will indeed make your dad nostalgic for the days he taught you to ride a bicycle. Relive the good old days and go on a bicycle ride together. To make the ride more memorable, put a small card that reads 'jeg elsker deg pappa' - the Norwegian translation for 'I love you dad' on his bicycle seat.

Pen down a Poem

One can't imagine acknowledging the love for their close ones without the thought of poetry. One of the most wholesome ways to sum up your affection for your dad can be by writing a short but beautiful piece of the poem for him. Don't forget to mention 'uhibuk abi' - the Persian translation for 'I love you dad' towards the end. .

Source: IANS
Forced Fatherhood – Men’s Rights Differ Regarding Parenthood


A man's feelings of unwanted or forced fatherhood that prevail over a woman's desire to be a mother may vary under different circumstances of conception.
Chinese Father Trying to Prepare Medicine to Treat Two Year Son


Haoyang has Menkes Syndrome, a genetic disorder that impacts how copper is processed in the body. Copper is essential for the development of nervous system.
Father

Father's Day 2021: New Gifting Guide Revealed


This Father's Day surprise your dad and make him feel valued with these new gifting ideas. Fathers and ice-creams are a timeless duo.
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
