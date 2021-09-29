About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

World Heart Day 2021: Heart Care Lies in Your Own Hands

by Colleen Fleiss on September 29, 2021 at 9:42 PM
Font : A-A+

World Heart Day 2021: Heart Care Lies in Your Own Hands

Nearly 17.9 million people die of heart ailments every year, 32% of all global deaths, revealed Dr Tarun Kumar, Professor of Cardiology, ABVIMS and RML Hospital.

Talking to IANS about Covid infection and heart problem, he said that the virus can cause acute myocardial injury and chronic damage to the cardiovascular system. Excerpts from the interview:

Advertisement


Q. Where does India stand in heart diseases?

A. The developing nations are at higher risk and are worst affected. India comes second after China in number of heart attack cases. What is alarming in India is that the number of cases of heart ailments is steadily increasing per year from 1990 onwards. The studies have reported increasing CHD (coronary heart disease) prevalence over the last 60 years, from 1 per cent to 9-10 per cent in urban population and 1 per cent to 4-6 per cent in rural population.
Advertisement

The results of Global Burden of Disease study state age-standardized CVD (cardiovascular diseases) death rate of 272 per 100,000 population in India which is much higher than that of global average of 235. CVDs strike Indians a decade earlier than the western population.

Q. What are the factors for such an alarming increase in heart attack cases in India?

A. The genetic predisposition, high incidence of diabetes, higher stress level, sedentary lifestyle and obesity are the main reasons among others for such an alarming rise. The recent shift of modifiable risk factors towards increasing consumption of red meats, saturated fats and trans fats, junk food is also an important reason for this.

Q. What are the risk factors for heart disease?

A. As age increases, the risk for heart disease also increases. Men are generally at greater risk of heart disease than women. Other factors that include are family history, smoking and drug abuse, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol levels and stress.

Q. What is the impact of Covid pandemic on heart illness?

A. The virus can cause acute myocardial injury and chronic damage to the cardiovascular system. The virus can contribute in blood pressure fluctuations and heart rate fluctuations (Arrhythmia). It can cause heart failure and attack due to weakening of heart muscle Myocarditis.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< SNPs Help Detect Disease Pathways
Heart Patients may Consult Cardiologists Via WhatsApp Video ... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
How to Train Our Tongue?
How to Train Our Tongue?
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

Recommended Reading
Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda
Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda
According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic ......
Quiz on Heart Attack
Quiz on Heart Attack
The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do ......
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right .....
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!...
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close