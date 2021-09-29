World Heart Day 2021: Heart Care Lies in Your Own Hands

Nearly 17.9 million people die of heart ailments every year, 32% of all global deaths, revealed Dr Tarun Kumar, Professor of Cardiology, ABVIMS and RML Hospital.
Talking to IANS about Covid infection and heart problem, he said that the virus can cause acute myocardial injury and chronic damage to the cardiovascular system. Excerpts from the interview:
Q. Where does India stand in heart diseases?
The results of Global Burden of Disease study state age-standardized CVD (cardiovascular diseases) death rate of 272 per 100,000 population in India which is much higher than that of global average of 235. CVDs strike Indians a decade earlier than the western population.
Q. What are the factors for such an alarming increase in heart attack cases in India?
A. The genetic predisposition, high incidence of diabetes, higher stress level, sedentary lifestyle and obesity are the main reasons among others for such an alarming rise. The recent shift of modifiable risk factors towards increasing consumption of red meats, saturated fats and trans fats, junk food is also an important reason for this.
Q. What are the risk factors for heart disease?
A. As age increases, the risk for heart disease also increases. Men are generally at greater risk of heart disease than women. Other factors that include are family history, smoking and drug abuse, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol levels and stress.
Q. What is the impact of Covid pandemic on heart illness?
A. The virus can cause acute myocardial injury and chronic damage to the cardiovascular system. The virus can contribute in blood pressure fluctuations and heart rate fluctuations (Arrhythmia). It can cause heart failure and attack due to weakening of heart muscle Myocarditis.
