Heart Patients may Consult Cardiologists Via WhatsApp Video Call

In Gurugram, the health department said it is going to start a WhatsApp video call facility for heart patients to consult cardiologists soon.
However, through video calls, if the doctor feels a need for physical check-up, the patients will have to visit nearby government health centres.
This initiative of the health department will benefit people more living in rural areas as after consultation with the doctor, they can visit nearby health centres, primary and community health centres for checkups.
Once a week an OPD of cardiologists will also be started in Sector 31 polyclinic. Which day of the week this facility will be provided is yet to be decided, he added.
Source: IANS