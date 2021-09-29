About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Heart Patients may Consult Cardiologists Via WhatsApp Video Call

by Colleen Fleiss on September 29, 2021 at 9:43 PM
In Gurugram, the health department said it is going to start a WhatsApp video call facility for heart patients to consult cardiologists soon.

However, through video calls, if the doctor feels a need for physical check-up, the patients will have to visit nearby government health centres.

This initiative of the health department will benefit people more living in rural areas as after consultation with the doctor, they can visit nearby health centres, primary and community health centres for checkups.

"Patients coming to health centres will avail the benefit of this facility. To make a WhatsApp call, the number will be given to the patient from the hospital. Cardiologists will talk to patients in the cath lab running on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in district hospital, Gurugram. Many people have complaints related to heart disease but they are not able to go to the doctor," Yadav said.

Once a week an OPD of cardiologists will also be started in Sector 31 polyclinic. Which day of the week this facility will be provided is yet to be decided, he added.

Source: IANS
<< World Heart Day 2021: Heart Care Lies in Your Own Hands
Study Says 75% Indians Below 50 At Risk Of Heart Attack >>

