About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Study Says 75% Indians Below 50 At Risk Of Heart Attack

by Colleen Fleiss on September 29, 2021 at 9:44 PM
Font : A-A+

Study Says 75% Indians Below 50 At Risk Of Heart Attack

On World Heart Day doctors say nearly 75% of population aged below 50 years at risk of suffering from cardiac arrest, heart complications are a major endemic that India cannot afford to ignore.

Doctors strongly recommend that India must encourage healthy eating and active living among the youth and middle-aged population. Steps must be taken to ensure the surge in heart attack cases in relatively young population is arrested on an urgent basis. Increase in stress levels and improper lifestyle are two major avoidable reasons for the rise in heart-related ailments.

Advertisement


"India's rating is poor on many social parameters, and this is a major reason for more and more people being pushed further deep into stressful situations with each passing year. These societal problems coupled with personal issues are major cause for people suffering from mental stress which has a direct impact on their heart. While more men are considered victims of this problem, women are more vulnerable, and mortality rate is also higher among women in our country," said M. Sai Sudhakar, Chief Interventional Cardiologist, Gleneagles Global Hospital.

V. Hariram, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, SLG Hospitals pointed out that Indians are habitual consumers of trans fat, and this along with poor lifestyle, irregular working times, alcoholism, smoking tobacco, increases risk of heart disease and makes such individuals highly vulnerable. "There is a considerable increase in the number of sudden heart attack cases which could be due to hormonal imbalance that could trigger diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. It is important people do not ignore any early warning signs of a potential heart problem and seek medical advice in time," he added
Advertisement

Rajeev Garg, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital believes that certain simple yet highly effective steps could possibly decrease the risk of heart attack among young Indians. "Regular walk and moderation in food habits are the simplest yet powerful habits people can inculcate to reduce risk to their hearts considerably. Every individual has a different body make and has a different ability to bare stress but maintaining proper lifestyle and staying physically active is the best one can do to reduce risk," he said

Doctors strongly recommend that people must not ignore early warning signs like breathlessness, chest pain, excessive sweating, dizziness etc., and seek medical care in time. It is also important that obese individual and those with pre-existing health complications quit smoking and stop consuming alcohol (if they have both these habits). It is also advised that young people in 30s with a family history of cardiovascular diseases undergo medical checkups regularly.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Heart Patients may Consult Cardiologists Via WhatsApp Video ...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India's Healthcare
How to Train Our Tongue?
How to Train Our Tongue?
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
Good Nutrition Linked to Better Mental Health in School Children
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chest Pain Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Healthy Heart 

Recommended Reading
World Heart Day 2021 - “Creating Heart-Healthy Environments”
World Heart Day 2021 - “Creating Heart-Healthy Environments”
World Heart Day celebrated every year on 29 September is the biggest awareness-raising platform for ...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to ......
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right .....
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!...
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Chest Pain
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the ...
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve t...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close