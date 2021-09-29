Study Says 75% Indians Below 50 At Risk Of Heart Attack

Advertisement

V. Hariram, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, SLG Hospitals pointed out that Indians are habitual consumers of trans fat, and this along with poor lifestyle, irregular working times, alcoholism, smoking tobacco, increases risk of heart disease and makes such individuals highly vulnerable. "There is a considerable increase in the number of sudden heart attack cases which could be due to hormonal imbalance that could trigger diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. It is important people do not ignore any early warning signs of a potential heart problem and seek medical advice in time," he addedRajeev Garg, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital believes that certain simple yet highly effective steps could possibly decrease the risk of heart attack among young Indians. "Regular walk and moderation in food habits are the simplest yet powerful habits people can inculcate to reduce risk to their hearts considerably. Every individual has a different body make and has a different ability to bare stress but maintaining proper lifestyle and staying physically active is the best one can do to reduce risk," he saidDoctors strongly recommend that people must not ignore early warning signs like breathlessness, chest pain, excessive sweating, dizziness etc., and seek medical care in time. It is also important that obese individual and those with pre-existing health complications quit smoking and stop consuming alcohol (if they have both these habits). It is also advised that young people in 30s with a family history of cardiovascular diseases undergo medical checkups regularly.Source: IANS