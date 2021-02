World Health Organization (WHO) officials support the novel coronavirus origin-tracing work in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.



Many critics claimed that they "won't accept the report when it comes out," or that there is "other intelligence available that may show different findings" on how the outbreak started, Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, told a press conference from the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.

Source: IANS It is not responsible "to say you won't accept a report before it's even written" and "you have intelligence that has not been provided," said Ryan, adding that the team in the field deserved international support.Source: IANS

"If you have the answers... please let us know," the Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.