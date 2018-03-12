medindia
Women Reveal the Reasons Behind the Rejection of Preventive Drug for Breast Cancer

by Iswarya on  December 3, 2018 at 11:05 AM Cancer News
According to a new study only about a fifth of women at greater risk of developing breast cancer think they need to take a medication proven to help prevent the disease. The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical Breast Cancer.
Around 72% said they were worried about the long-term effects of tamoxifen and 57% believed that the drug would give them unpleasant side-effects.

The researchers, led by a team from the University of Leeds, asked more than 400 healthy women at a higher risk of breast cancer, from 20 centers across England, whether they thought they needed to take tamoxifen and their concerns about medication.

They discovered that almost a third (29%) of the women thought doctors prescribed too many medicines, and more than a third (35%) thought doctors would prescribe fewer drugs if they had more time. Around a quarter (24%) of the women had experienced bad reactions to medicines in the past.

Almost a quarter (24%) of the women thought people on medication should take regular breaks from the drugs; 23% said they were very sensitive to medicines and 17% believed natural remedies were safer than medicines.

In a follow-up questionnaire, answered by 250 of the women, researchers found that fewer than 15 percent were taking tamoxifen despite having discussed preventive therapy with a healthcare professional. Women who believed the medication was less necessary and had more concerns about its use were less likely to be taking tamoxifen at follow-up.

Lead author Dr. Samuel Smith, from the University of Leeds, said: "Women in our study were rightfully considering the potential harms and benefits of using preventive therapy. But some beliefs about the use of medicine were very negative. This appears to be putting some women off tamoxifen, despite its proven ability to help prevent breast cancer in the long term.

"We need to make sure health care professionals are adequately equipped to discuss the potential benefits and harms of preventive treatment with their patients so that women are well informed before deciding whether or not to take a drug."

Dr. Julie Sharp, Cancer Research UK's head of health information, said: "It's understandable that women considering taking a new medicine might have some concerns and that, for some, it won't be the right option. There are some potential side effects with tamoxifen, and other medications that can help prevent cancer, but it's vital that they have all the information so that they can make the best choice for them. If women in this situation have any questions or want more information, they can visit our website or call our cancer nurses for a chat.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

One of the rare breast cancers, inflammatory breast cancer is marked by redness, swelling and warmth of the breast skin looking like an orange peel.

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited breast cancers are caused due to mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast cancer in women.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

