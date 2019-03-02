medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Women at Risk of Heart Disease Should Start Early Prevention

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 3, 2019 at 5:31 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Until menopause, women have a low prevalence of heart disease, and they do not undergo any tests until they are in their 50s or 60s. But, many experts believe that those women who have risk factors for heart disease should take the condition seriously much earlier in life.
Women at Risk of Heart Disease Should Start Early Prevention
Women at Risk of Heart Disease Should Start Early Prevention

"Women with risk factors, such as diabetes (the No. 1 risk factor), high cholesterol, hypertension and a family history, need to begin having the conversation about a prevention plan with their primary care physician in their 30s and 40s," said Karla Kurrelmeyer, M.D., a cardiologist with Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. "Women with risk factors need to be 10 years ahead of the game when it comes to prevention, but unfortunately, too many are already at halftime before they are tested."

Kurrelmeyer says women need to be frank with their doctors about a family history, especially if a family member died of the disease at a young age. She adds these women should also have their blood pressure, fasting blood glucose and cholesterol monitored regularly, develop an exercise and nutrition plan and stop smoking. By age 50, they should begin to see a cardiologist.

"At that time we can begin performing heart scans, assessing their risk based on genetics and take the necessary actions to keep them on the right track," Kurrelmeyer said. "Women with these risks for heart disease should treat this like they do a mammogram and be checked at least once a year."

A 2017 survey published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that nearly half of the women in the United States do not know that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in women. In addition, more than 70 percent of the women surveyed had at least one heart disease risk factor, but only 16 percent told their doctor about it.

The survey also showed that only 22 percent of primary care physicians felt prepared to assess a woman's risk for heart disease. Kurrelmeyer says if a doctor is not comfortable, ask to be referred to a cardiologist.

It is important to know that heart problems in women are not as recognizable as they are in men. Some of the symptoms for women include:

 Extreme weakness, anxiety or shortness of breath.

 Discomfort, pressure, heaviness or pain in the chest, arm, below the breastbone or in the middle of the back.

 Sweating, nausea, vomiting, dizziness.

 Fullness, indigestion, a tightness in the throat area.

 Rapid or irregular heartbeats.

"We tend to think that heart disease is just a man's disease, but that is simply not true. The time is now for women to take their heart health seriously," Kurrelmeyer said. "If a woman can get years ahead of the disease, she gives herself a much better chance of living a long, healthy life."



Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Cyanotic Heart Disease

Cyanotic heart disease is a group of congenital heart defects which occurs due to deoxygenated blood bypassing the lungs and entering the systemic circulation.

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

What's New on Medindia

Top 4 Benefits of Honey For Hair Growth

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Exercise for Seniors
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive