medindia

Woman Walks After 15 Years

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 15, 2019 at 6:30 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fifty-year-old Sandhyawati walks after 15 years. She would only crawl reason being a rare rheumatoid arthritis in which her knees were permanently bent.
Woman Walks After 15 Years
Woman Walks After 15 Years

Last month, she underwent a complex knee replacement surgery and her happiness has no limits. Sandhyawati, who now stands on her feet with support as she is recovering, said: "For the last 15 years, I have only been crawling. The fact that now I can do my own work gives me immense happiness."

Show Full Article


Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune inflammatory arthritis which affects small as well as large joints of the body and rapidly destroys the joint cartilage unless specific therapy is started early.

"Such cases are extremely rare and we have treated about a dozen such crawling patients in the last 17-18 years of exclusive joint replacement practice. The complexity of the procedure is enormous and risks of nerve and blood-vessel damage are very high," said Vivek Logani, Chief, Paras Joint Replacement and Sports Injury Centre, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.

The surgery was performed with the help of computer navigation technology, to ensure accuracy and bone preservation and special soft tissue release techniques which is safer to allow correction of deformity easily in a few days of surgery.

Speaking to IANS, Sandhyawati who hails from Khosli village in Rewari, Haryana said she came to the hospital last month after which she was admitted.

Her family members told IANS she can move around and do her own chores like taking the food and roaming around in the house.

"Two or three women in the village have the same problem and we have told them the success of the surgery," said a family member.

Despite surgeries at innumerable hospitals in the past, no conclusive solution had come to her rescue. She was later referred to Paras Hospitals.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Quiz on Arthritis

Do you know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis? If you think that only old people suffer from arthritis, take this intriguing quiz to get your facts on ...

Painkillers Increase Cardiovascular Risk in Osteoarthritis Patients

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) which are prescribed to control the pain and inflammation in individuals with osteoarthritis (OA) can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

High Rates of Opioid Prescriptions for Osteoarthritis: Study

Study has revealed an alarmingly high rate of opioid prescriptions for osteoarthritis patients.

What's New on Medindia

Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Home Remedies for Hair Loss

Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child's Skin Microbiome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive