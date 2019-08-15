medindia

Bone Substitutes from Eggshells Produced

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 15, 2019 at 7:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A process by which bone implant materials can be synthesized from waste eggshells has been developed by researchers of Indian Institute of Technology (NIT) Hyderabad and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar.
Bone Substitutes from Eggshells Produced
Bone Substitutes from Eggshells Produced

The research seeks to produce bone substitute materials such as I-tricalcium phosphate (I-TCP), a commonly-used bone substitute material from natural sources, without the use of toxic chemicals, NIT Hyderabad said on Wednesday.

Show Full Article


The use of graft materials to heal bone defects has been known for a long time. Sushruta Samhita, an ancient Sanskrit text on medicine and surgery, describes 'Asthipoorana' or bone grafting in which materials having calcium were combined with the latex of the banyan tree to form bone substitutes.

In modern medicine, damaged and missing bones are replaced with bone from either patient or donor or using artificial materials containing calcium, such as Plaster of Paris, and more recently, phosphate compounds like hydroxyapatite and calcium phosphate.

Since the earliest recorded successful bone transplantation was carried out in 1668 by Van Meek'ren, a Dutch surgeon, more than 50 bone substitutes have been tested and tried. This research paper has been co-authored by Roopavath Uday Kiran, PhD Student, Department of Biomedical engineering, IIT Hyderabad, Mahesh Kumar Sah, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National institute of Technology - Jhalandar, Bharat B. Panigrahi, Associate professor, Department of Material Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad and Subha Narayan Rath, Associate professor, Department of Biomedical engineering, IIT Hyderabad.

Their work has been published in the March 2019 issue of the reputed peer-review journal Ceramics International. This project was guided by Subha Narayan Rath and the experiments were conducted by Roopavath Uday kira

"There is always some hesitancy in using synthetic chemicals as bone replacement materials because of the presence of chemical residues that are toxic if not eliminated completely. I-tricalcium phosphate (I-TCP), for example, is synthesized using nitrate compounds, which if present even in traces, could be dangerous," said Uday Kiran.

"Bioceramics made from eggshell wastes are predicted to exhibit greater biocompatibility than other synthetic powders due to the presence of additional bioactive elemental ions inherently present in the eggshell. Eggshells are not only biocompatible, but are also inexpensive and can be obtained in unlimited quantities; millions of tons of eggshells are dumped as waste across the world," he added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Bone Grafting Improvements With the Help of Sea Coral: Research

Thanks to new research, now sea coral could soon be used more extensively in bone grafting procedures. It has refined the material's properties and made it more compatible with natural bone.

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

New Treatment to Fight 2 Bone Diseases Discovered

Novel study opens up a new avenue for treating two rare bone diseases - Heterotopic Ossification (HO) and Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP).

New Potential Target for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Bone Diseases

Loss of a key protein leads to defects in skeletal development including reduced bone density and shortening of the fingers and toes.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

More News on:

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder 

What's New on Medindia

Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Home Remedies for Hair Loss

Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child's Skin Microbiome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive