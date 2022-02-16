Wife Donates Liver to Save Husband Life on Valentine’s Day

Advertisement

When a part of the liver is donated, the remaining part grows back to almost normal size within a few weeks, making liver transplantation from living donors a very safe form of treatment.The couple approached the Aster RV Hospital a few days back and undertook the transplant soon after that. It went successful with the expertise of skilled doctors and surgeons backed by high-end medical equipment at the hospital. Usually, post-transplant infections and rejections are the major roadblocks for successful outcomes.Dr. Naphene, Consultant Transplant Surgeon, said: "Transplantation surgery is complex, but it is just as important to address the multidisciplinary needs of such patients. We have excellent support from our anesthesia and critical care team - Dr.Arun V, Dr.Subramanyam S M, and Dr. Chinnadurai. Both husband and wife endured the procedure well, and are doing well now".Thanking the doctors, the wife said: "I am very happy that I was able to donate part of my liver to my husband and save his life. This happened only because of the wonderful expertise of the doctors at Aster RV Hospital and their commitment to me and my husband".The opportunity to give your loved one an unusual gift of life rarely presents itself and when it does, family members are often the first ones to step up to save their loved ones' lives.This instance is one such event. There is no better gift on Valentine's Day occasion and no better example of love than this. The patient thanked his wife for giving a new lease of life and also was very grateful to the doctors who showed remarkable proficiency and empathy towards them.Source: Medindia