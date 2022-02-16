About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Wife Donates Liver to Save Husband Life on Valentine’s Day

by Dr Jayashree on February 16, 2022 at 12:32 AM
Wife Donates Liver to Save Husband Life on Valentine's Day

47-year-old Sakshi (name changed) donated a part of her liver to her 49-year-old husband, Rakesh (name changed) saving his life. The couple from Gwalior underwent a living donor liver transplant at Aster RV Hospital.

The husband was suffering from cirrhosis for the past four years and experienced a new lease of life on this Valentine's Day. The couple is celebrating their bond of love and is on their path to recovery.

Thousands of patients across India suffer from liver diseases - be it liver cirrhosis or liver failure. Very often, they reach a stage where the only form of cure and the only hope is liver transplantation.

When a part of the liver is donated, the remaining part grows back to almost normal size within a few weeks, making liver transplantation from living donors a very safe form of treatment.
Liver problems can occur because of fatty liver induced damage (NASH), alcohol, drugs and certain metabolic disorders.

The couple approached the Aster RV Hospital a few days back and undertook the transplant soon after that. It went successful with the expertise of skilled doctors and surgeons backed by high-end medical equipment at the hospital. Usually, post-transplant infections and rejections are the major roadblocks for successful outcomes.

Dr. Naphene, Consultant Transplant Surgeon, said: "Transplantation surgery is complex, but it is just as important to address the multidisciplinary needs of such patients. We have excellent support from our anesthesia and critical care team - Dr.Arun V, Dr.Subramanyam S M, and Dr. Chinnadurai. Both husband and wife endured the procedure well, and are doing well now".

Thanking the doctors, the wife said: "I am very happy that I was able to donate part of my liver to my husband and save his life. This happened only because of the wonderful expertise of the doctors at Aster RV Hospital and their commitment to me and my husband".

The opportunity to give your loved one an unusual gift of life rarely presents itself and when it does, family members are often the first ones to step up to save their loved ones' lives.

This instance is one such event. There is no better gift on Valentine's Day occasion and no better example of love than this. The patient thanked his wife for giving a new lease of life and also was very grateful to the doctors who showed remarkable proficiency and empathy towards them.



Source: Medindia
Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.

