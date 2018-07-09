medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Why Do Skin Graft Transplants Get Rejected So Often?

by Rishika Gupta on  September 7, 2018 at 5:41 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A specific subset of cells has been found to trigger rejection of skin grafts. This, in turn, could help us pre-treat the body before the transplant and minimize the rejection, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Nature Communications journal.
Why Do Skin Graft Transplants Get Rejected So Often?
Why Do Skin Graft Transplants Get Rejected So Often?

Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital set out to understand why hoping to capitalize on new biological insights to not only explain why skin transplants provoke the immune system but also what treatments can be given to an organ prior to transplantation to decrease the likelihood of rejection.

"Our work in the lab is driven by clinical observation," said co-senior author Leonardo V. Riella, MD, Ph.D., medical director of the Vascularized Composite Tissue Transplant Program at BWH. "Skin grafts have such a high rate of rejection compared to other organs. We wanted to find out why."

Using a mouse model of skin transplantation, the team identified a novel, specific subset of cells in donor transplanted organs that triggered rejection. Known as CD103+ dendritic cells, this cell type appeared to play a major role in rejection. In its absence, researchers observed fewer signs that the recipient's immune system had been triggered and found that the transplanted skin survived longer.

In addition, the team was able to mitigate rejection by treating organs prior to transplantation. When skin grafts were incubated with an anti-inflammatory mycobacterial protein, the grafts survived longer after transplantation. This effect was mediated by March-1, an enzyme that can inhibit the maturation of CD103+ dendritic cells in donor grafts.

In addition to these observations in mouse models, the team also tested the effect of adding the mycobacterial protein to human skin grafts, finding signs that this treatment may help prevent an immune reaction.

Pre-treating skin grafts or other organs prior to transplantation represents a new, complementary strategy for preventing organ rejection. "Today, most treatment focuses on the recipient side, using immunosuppressive drugs to try to prevent rejection," said Riella. "What we propose is a complementary strategy to tame the rejection process through direct treatment of the donor organ prior to transplantation. This could offer many benefits since we're focusing on an arm of the immune system - innate immunity - that immune suppressors cannot regulate."

The researchers plan to continue testing safety and effectiveness of this strategy in preclinical models and, if successful, will conduct phase 1 clinical trial in humans in the years ahead.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Boffins Find What Causes Organ Transplant Rejection

Boffins Find What Causes Organ Transplant Rejection

Scientists have identified the culprit behind chronic rejection of heart, lung and kidney transplants.

Simple Blood Test Could Help Detect Organ Transplant Rejection

Simple Blood Test Could Help Detect Organ Transplant Rejection

A simple, inexpensive blood test could soon help doctors halt organ rejection before it impairs transplanted hearts and kidneys.

Transplanted Livers can Help Lower Risk of Organ Rejection

Transplanted Livers can Help Lower Risk of Organ Rejection

Transplanted livers alter the profile of blood cells in the recipients by regulating their immune system, which helps reduce the potential for organ rejection.

T-cell Regulator Key to Fight Organ Rejection and Autoimmunity

T-cell Regulator Key to Fight Organ Rejection and Autoimmunity

Transcription factor IRF4 should be the target to solve the problem of transplant rejection or to develop an autoimmunity cure.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Skin Substitutes

Skin Substitutes

Find the facts of skin substitutes including types, advantages and disadvantages of skin substitutes.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis Skin Substitutes Flap Surgery 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Stress is a part of everyone's routine life, but too much stress can take a toll on your body and ...

 Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li Fraumeni syndrome is a rare inherited condition with a predisposition to develop many cancers, ...

 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive