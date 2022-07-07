About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Why Do Opioids Cause Gastrointestinal Problems?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 7, 2022 at 11:16 PM
Font : A-A+

Why Do Opioids Cause Gastrointestinal Problems?

Opioids like morphine cause gastric inflammation, and how the condition can be reversed through treatment with proton pump inhibitor drugs like omeprazole have been uncovered by scientists. Omeprazole is an over-the-counter medication commonly used to reduce stomach acid.

Opioids are the gold standard for treatment of chronic and acute pain; however, their use may result in significant gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea, vomiting, and constipation. The reasons behind these side effects are not well understood.

Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)


Gastrointestinal Bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the digestive tract (that extends from the mouth to the anus). Bleeding can range from mild to severe and life-threatening.
Advertisement


"Because of a lack of better alternatives, morphine is still considered one of the best pain management drugs despite its association with significant comorbidities," explained lead investigator Sabita Roy, PhD, Department of Surgery, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami; and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Miami, FL, USA. "Several groups of researchers, including our own, have been working for a considerable time on understanding the phenomenon and deciphering the mechanism underlying the gastrointestinal adverse effects of morphine."

Opioid users, compared with non-users, have a higher incidence of gastric dysfunction, greater levels of gastric retention, worse quality of life, increased hospitalizations, and increased use of antinausea and pain medications.

Gastroprotective Effect of Omeprazole

To investigate the effect of morphine on gastric inflammation, the researchers treated mice with morphine or a placebo. They found that morphine-mediated gastric damage is a consequence of the accumulation of acid in the stomach due to increased gastric acid secretion and delayed gastric emptying, thereby increasing the retention time of acid in the stomach. In vivo imaging confirmed that the morphine-treated mice had delayed gastric emptying. Dramatic gastric damage included significant disruption of the gastric mucosal cells, a reduced glandular region and increased gastric cell death.
Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse


Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.
Advertisement

Treatment with naloxone, a synthetic drug that blocks opioids' receptor function, reduced these effects in the morphine-treated mice, suggesting that classic opiate receptors are involved. Opioid receptors are found in high concentrations in the gastric antrum of the stomach, the lower portion (near the small intestine).

Dr. Roy and co-investigators hypothesized the cytokine IL-6 is involved in the regulation of opioid-induced delay in gastric emptying and gastric damage. Morphine-treated mice had elevated levels of IL-6. Mice that lack IL-6 were treated with morphine, and delays in gastric emptying were reduced. No gastric inflammation was detected in these mice, and pH levels were similar to the placebo group. This demonstrates that an acute increase in IL-6 after morphine treatment causes a delay in gastric emptying, leading to the accumulation of acid and resulting in gastric inflammation.

An important novel finding of this study is that co-administration of the proton pump inhibitor omeprazole with morphine provides gastroprotection by blocking gastric acid secretion, directly reducing gastric delaying and inflammation, and improving morphine tolerance. v The study also addressed an important concern about whether the gastroprotective effect of omeprazole in any way compromises the analgesic effect of morphine. The investigators found that pretreatment resulted in a significant improvement in morphine-induced analgesic tolerance. In previous research they had found that morphine can activate proinflammatory cytokines that drive morphine tolerance. They hypothesize that omeprazole breaks the cycle of chronic morphine tolerance by reducing the level of these cytokines. "Our studies have clear clinical implications and suggest that omeprazole treatment at the time of morphine administration is a promising, safe, and inexpensive approach for reducing morphine-induced gastrointestinal pathology, improving morphine analgesic tolerance, and prolonging its efficacy as an analgesic agent," Dr. Roy observed.

Source: Eurekalert
The Splendid Stomach - Animation

The Splendid Stomach - Animation


Stomach is the organ where food is mixed, stored and partially digested.
Advertisement

Best Foods That Aid Digestion

Best Foods That Aid Digestion


Culinary herbs, spices and condiments are used regularly in cooking globally. Apart from adding flavour they aid in digestion and stomach-soothing properties. Read more on this webpage.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
View all
Recommended Reading
CannabisCannabis
Drug AbuseDrug Abuse
Painkiller AddictionPainkiller Addiction
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cannabis Drug Abuse Painkiller Addiction Prescription Drug Abuse 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Find a Hospital Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) The Essence of Yoga Drug Side Effects Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Interaction Checker Blood Donation - Recipients Indian Medical Journals
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close