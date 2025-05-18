Why 3 in 5 Heart Failure Patients Skip Lifesaving Specialist Care

Seeing a cardiologist yearly—especially for high-risk patients—can greatly improve health outcomes.



What is Heart Failure?

Cardiologist Visits Could Save Thousands of Lives

High-Risk Patients Need Closer Monitoring

Implications for Heart Failure Management

A recent study published in thehas revealed a concerning gap in cardiac care: onlysee a cardiologist at least once a year. The findings emphasize the critical role of routine cardiology follow-ups in reducing mortality and hospitalizations among heart failure patients.Conducted by researchers at the Clinical Investigation Centre of Nancy University Hospital in France, the large-scale study examined the healthcare records of 655,919 French patients diagnosed with heart failure within the past five years as of January 2020. Using national administrative data, the research analyzed patient outcomes based on cardiology visits, hospitalizations, and medication usage, particularly diuretics.Heart failure is a chronic medical condition in which the heart is unable to pump blood effectively enough to meet the body’s needs for oxygen and nutrients. It doesn’t mean the heart has stopped working entirely, but rather that its function is weakened or impaired.This can result from various underlying issues, such as coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, or previous heart attacks.As a result, patients may experience symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, swelling in the legs or abdomen, and difficulty performing everyday activities. While heart failure is a serious condition, it can often be managed with medications, lifestyle changes, and ongoing medical care.The results are striking: patients who visited a cardiologist at least once annually were 24% less likely to die in the following year compared to those who did not. Furthermore, the study found that cardiology care also significantly reduced the likelihood of heart failure-related hospitalizations.The research underscores the lifesaving potential of specialist care. For patients recently hospitalized due to heart failure, four annual cardiologist visits proved to be the most effective in reducing future risks. Specifically, the risk of death or readmission dropped from 34.3% to 18.2% in this group.“This study offers strong evidence that seeing a cardiologist annually — and more frequently for high-risk individuals — can dramatically improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Guillaume Baudry, the study's lead author.“Heart failure is a chronic condition where the heart struggles to pump blood effectively. While it can’t typically be cured, consistent monitoring and targeted treatment can control symptoms and extend life,” he explained.Researchers categorized patients based on their clinical profile, including hospitalization history and use of diuretics — medications that reduce fluid buildup by eliminating sodium through urine. These indicators help identify patients at higher risk who would benefit from more frequent cardiology oversight.Despite these insights, the study found that two out of five heart failure patients never saw a cardiologist over the course of a year. This care gap could have life-or-death consequences.“Although this is observational research and can’t prove direct causation, our findings highlight the crucial role of ongoing specialist follow-up,” Dr. Baudry said. “Even patients who seem clinically stable should be encouraged to get routine check-ups. If they’ve been recently hospitalized or are on diuretics, that’s an even stronger reason to ask for a cardiology referral.”The study calls for healthcare systems to prioritize access to specialist care for heart failure patients and for individuals and families to advocate for consistent follow-up with a cardiologist.Source-Medindia