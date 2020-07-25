When Neurons Die, We Die: Study

The study, published in the journal, identifies a mechanism the researchers say is triggered at neuron birth to intrinsically decrease a general form of cell death -- or 'apoptosis' -- specifically in neurons.When this genetic regulation is stopped, continuous neuronal survival is disrupted and leads to the death of the animal.An organism's survival, brain function, and fitness are dependent upon the survival of its neurons. In higher organisms, neurons control breathing, feeding, sensation, motion, memory, emotion, and cognition.They can die of many unnatural causes, such as neurodegenerative diseases, injury, infection, and trauma. Neurons are long-lived cells, but the genetic controls that enable their longevity are unknown.Zheng's team now reports the central piece of the mechanism involved is a small piece of genetic sequence in, a pro-apoptotic gene whose activation leads to apoptosis. Bak1 expression is turned off when this small piece of genetic sequence, termed, is spliced in the final Bak1 gene product. Exons are sequences that make up messenger RNA.explained Zheng, an associate professor of biomedical sciences.Zheng's team identified the Bak1 microexon through a large-scale analysis of expression data from human tissues, mouse tissues, human developing brains, mouse developing fore brains, and mouse developing mid brains.The team first compared neural tissues with non-neural tissues in both humans and mice to identify neural-specific exons. Then, they found cortical neurons reduce their sensitivity to apoptosis as early as neuron birth.They also found apoptosis is gradually reduced during neuronal development before neurons make connections or innervate other cells, suggesting factors other than extrinsic signals can play a role.Zheng said.Next, Zheng's team will study whether the identified mechanism is activated in neurodegenerative diseases and injury that cause neuronal cell death.Source: Eurekalert