What Causes Infertility in PCOS Patients?

Developing eggs, called oocytes, are produced in the ovaries within follicles, which support their growth. As the follicle grows, the egg that resides within it gradually matures, and in a normal reproductive cycle, that follicle ultimately undergoes ovulation to release an egg capable of being fertilized. However, in patients with PCOS, a hormonal disorder that impacts up to 10 percent of women, the ovaries contain numerous smaller follicles that produce AMH, but fail to progress to later stages and ovulate.While fertility treatments can help with conception, women with PCOS contend with a variety of other symptoms, said Dr. James. For example, PCOS is often accompanied by hyperandrogenism, or high levels of hormones such as testosterone that are collectively called androgens. An overabundance of these hormones can cause an array of secondary complications, including unwanted growth of body and facial hair. Women with PCOS can also be prone to diabetes and metabolic disease and are more susceptible to endometrial cancer.Dr. James and his research team hypothesized that AMH is directly contributing to at least some of the constellation of symptoms associated with the disorder. To isolate the effects of AMH, the researchers utilized a xenograft system in which ovarian tissue from human organ donors is engrafted onto the flank of immunocompromised mice. One group of mice was transplanted along with cells that continuously supplied AMH directly to the grafted tissue, and the other group of mice was transplanted with control cells without AMH.said first author Dr. Limor Man, assistant professor of research in obstetrics and gynecology and in reproductive medicine, and the Hung-Ching Liu Research Scholar in obstetrics and gynecology.By contrast, when researchers compare patients with PCOS to those without the disorder in clinical studies, a variety of influencing factors, such as genetic predispositions and varying levels of different reproductive hormones, must be considered, she said.The researchers discovered that the ovarian tissue exposed to high AMH contained follicles that showed characteristics evident at a much later stage of development. Specifically, the follicles were undergoing luteinization, a process that occurs immediately leading up to ovulation, before any of the oocytes were ready.he said.Dr. Man said.This new study puts forth the revised interpretation that the persistent array of small follicles in PCOS ovaries represent a continuous succession of follicles undergoing rushed maturation and failure to ovulate.Considering the broad prevalence of PCOS, the factors that contribute to its emergence remain poorly understood. Although treatments exist for individual facets of disease, the condition rarely recedes until women reach the end of their reproductive lifespan. The identification of a novel AMH-driven mechanism for failed follicle development suggests that it can contribute to this, and perhaps other, facets of PCOS disease symptoms.Dr. James said.Source: Eurekalert