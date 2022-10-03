Covid-19 Vaccine Protects Dialysis Patients

Advertisement

"Patients on maintenance dialysis often have suppressed immune systems and many are unable to isolate because they must attend dialysis treatments 3 times per week in a dialysis center. Reducing hospitalizations and deaths is very important in this population because approximately two-thirds of these patients were hospitalized and 1 in 4 died when infected by SARS-CoV-2 early in the pandemic," said Dr. Oliver.Dr. Oliver and his team found that there were 663 SARS-CoV-2 infections along with 323 hospitalizations and 94 deaths during the study period. Compared with individuals who were unvaccinated, those who had received 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose were 41% less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 and 46% less likely to develop severe COVID-19 that required hospitalization or resulted in death, and those who had received 2 doses were 69% and 83% less likely to become infected or experience severe disease, respectively.The risk of hospitalization in the unvaccinated group was 52% and the mortality rate was 16%, whereas the risk of hospitalization in the 2-dose group was 30% and the mortality rate was 10%.There were no significant differences in vaccine effectiveness among age groups, mode of dialysis, or vaccine type (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna).said Dr. Oliver.It is now recommended that all adults and teenagers, especially those who are immunocompromised, receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to ensure an optimal immune response.Source: Newswise