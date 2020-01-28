medindia
PCOS Linked to Poor Health

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 28, 2020 at 12:13 PM Women Health News
In women, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is linked to poor health and quality of life into their late forties, revealed research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
"Most PCOS studies focus on women during reproductive age, but symptoms like mental health issues and excess hair growth continue into the late forties," said the study's principal investigator, Terhi Piltonen, M.D., Ph.D. of the University of Oulu in Finland. "Our study focuses on this population and shows that women with PCOS have lower life satisfaction and poorer health up to their late reproductive years."

The researchers studied a longitudinal cohort of 5,889 women at ages 31 and 46 and identified women with PCOS from this Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966. The investigators found women with PCOS have poor health and quality of life compared to those without the condition. Mental distress was the strongest contributing factor to poor quality of life.

"More interventions are needed to improve the quality of life for women with PCOS who are in their late thirties and forties. These women should be screened regularly for mental health issues and treated for other distressing symptoms like excess hair growth," Piltonen said.

Source: Eurekalert

