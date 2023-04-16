What Are the Long-Term Effects of Superheated Storms on Our Health?

Cyclone Gabrielle storm was found the health of people in New Zealand as the climate changes, stated health experts.
The recent floods and storms affecting New Zealand are a sign of worsening extreme weather events, which bring devastating health impacts, according to the authors from the University of Auckland and the University of Otago.
Protecting Yourself from Superheated StormsThese health impacts particularly affect communities who already face disadvantage such as Maori, Pacific, disabled people, low-income households and those living in poor quality housing, the authors said.
‘The damages triggered by storms are a "pale version of what's to come" if the earth continues global warming.’
Floodwaters from Cyclone Gabrielle are causing an increase in cases of
Seafood can be poisoned by silt and wastewater runoff into the sea; flooded housing can become contaminated and moldy; and the mental health impacts of storms are often hidden and underestimated, it said.
Source: IANS
