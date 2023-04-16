What Are the Long-Term Effects of Superheated Storms on Our Health?

Cyclone Gabrielle storm was found the health of people in New Zealand as the climate changes, stated health experts.



The recent floods and storms affecting New Zealand are a sign of worsening extreme weather events, which bring devastating health impacts, according to the authors from the University of Auckland and the University of Otago.

Protecting Yourself from Superheated Storms

These health impacts particularly affect communities who already face disadvantage such as Maori, Pacific, disabled people, low-income households and those living in poor quality housing, the authors said.