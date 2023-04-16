About Careers MedBlog Contact us
What Are the Long-Term Effects of Superheated Storms on Our Health?

by Colleen Fleiss on April 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM
Cyclone Gabrielle storm was found the health of people in New Zealand as the climate changes, stated health experts.

The recent floods and storms affecting New Zealand are a sign of worsening extreme weather events, which bring devastating health impacts, according to the authors from the University of Auckland and the University of Otago.

Protecting Yourself from Superheated Storms

These health impacts particularly affect communities who already face disadvantage such as Maori, Pacific, disabled people, low-income households and those living in poor quality housing, the authors said.

Health Effects of Global Warming

Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth's atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.
Advertisement


Floodwaters from Cyclone Gabrielle are causing an increase in cases of leptospirosis in Hawke's Bay, and other heavy rains in New Zealand tend to lead to a spike in cases of gastroenteritis in children, the editorial said.

Seafood can be poisoned by silt and wastewater runoff into the sea; flooded housing can become contaminated and moldy; and the mental health impacts of storms are often hidden and underestimated, it said.

Source: IANS
Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is a disease caused by the Leptospira bacteria. It is also known as Weil''s disease , after the one who first recognized the disease.
Advertisement

Quiz on Global Warming

The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it.
Advertisement
Global Warming Rising Deadly Waterborne Bacteria Infection

Climate change caused raise in fatal bacterial infection by Vibrio vulnificus from about 10 a year to about 80 over 30 years along the U.S. East Coast.
Advertisement

