Why Are Strep A Infections Among Children Increasing Across 2022?

by Colleen Fleiss on April 16, 2023 at 10:29 PM
In March 2020, Group A Streptococcus (GAS) infections fell by 80% and remained at their lowest level until March 2022 they rose to 18% a month, revealed research.

The study is being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen, Denmark (15-18 April) and is by Dr Robert Cohen (Association Clinique et Thérapeutique Infantile du Val-de-Marne [ACTIV]), The French Ambulatory Paediatrics Association (AFPA) Paris (France), and Clinical Research Centre, Centre Hospitalier Intercommunal de Créteil - Créteil (France) and colleagues.

Strep A Infections Among Children in France Across 2022: A Growing Concern

The authors analyzed non-invasive GAS infections in a network of non-emergency pediatricians between January 2018 and December 2022. Clinicians evaluating children aged 15 years old and younger for tonsillopharyngitis, perianal infections, paronychia/blistering dactylitis and scarlet fever (all can be caused by GAS) were invited to perform a rapid antigen detection test (RADT) to confirm the presence of GAS infection.

Toxic Shock Syndrome

Toxic Shock Syndrome


Toxic shock syndrome is a rare life-threatening medical condition caused by bacterial infections.
Advertisement


Incidence rates were modeled, considering two important timepoints: March 2020 (first national lockdown in France) and March 2022 (mask-wearing in schools no longer mandatory).

Over the study period, 125 pediatricians recorded 262,959 episodes of infectious diseases (118,035 children; median age 2.1 years). GAS-related illnesses represented 4.3% (n=11,701) of all infections. In March 2020, the incidence of GAS diseases decreased by around 80%. Between March 2020 and March 2022, the incidence remained low, with no significant trend (Figure).

After March 2022, the incidence significantly increased (by 17% per month;), with similar patterns across all GAS-related diseases, reaching levels way above those seen pre-COVID.

Source: Eurekalert
Urgent Need for a Vaccine to Prevent Deadly Group B Streptococcus

Urgent Need for a Vaccine to Prevent Deadly Group B Streptococcus


The global burden of Group B streptococcus is far higher than previously recognized, linked to over half a million preterm births annually, as well as leading to nearly 100,000 newborn deaths, at least 46,000 stillbirths, and significant long-term disability.
Advertisement

Link Between Dietary Zinc and Protection Against Streptococcus Pneumoniae Infection Identified

Link Between Dietary Zinc and Protection Against Streptococcus Pneumoniae Infection Identified


Researchers have uncovered a crucial link between dietary zinc intake and protection against Streptococcus pneumoniae, the primary bacterial cause of pneumonia.
Advertisement
New Target for Group a Streptococcus Vaccine Discovered

New Target for Group a Streptococcus Vaccine Discovered


New and potential target for group A streptococcus vaccine has been discovered by scientists.
Advertisement

