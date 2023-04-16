Why Are Strep A Infections Among Children Increasing Across 2022?

In March 2020, Group A Streptococcus (GAS) infections fell by 80% and remained at their lowest level until March 2022 they rose to 18% a month, revealed research. The study is being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen, Denmark (15-18 April) and is by Dr Robert Cohen (Association Clinique et Thérapeutique Infantile du Val-de-Marne [ACTIV]), The French Ambulatory Paediatrics Association (AFPA) Paris (France), and Clinical Research Centre, Centre Hospitalier Intercommunal de Créteil - Créteil (France) and colleagues.

‘COVID-19 improvement measures were found to influence the epidemiology of non-invasive Streptococcus infections. Relaxation of pandemic measures resulted in rise of infections. ’

Over the study period, 125 pediatricians recorded 262,959 episodes of infectious diseases (118,035 children; median age 2.1 years). GAS-related illnesses represented 4.3% (n=11,701) of all infections. In March 2020, the incidence of GAS diseases decreased by around 80%. Between March 2020 and March 2022, the incidence remained low, with no significant trend (Figure).



After March 2022, the incidence significantly increased (by 17% per month;), with similar patterns across all GAS-related diseases, reaching levels way above those seen pre-COVID.



Source: Eurekalert

Incidence rates were modeled, considering two important timepoints: March 2020 (first national lockdown in France) and March 2022 (mask-wearing in schools no longer mandatory).