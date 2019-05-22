medindia

Weight Gain and Loss may Worsen Dementia Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 22, 2019 at 7:05 AM Weight Loss
In older adults, weight changes (weight gain or loss) were found to be raising their risk of developing dementia, suggested study from Korea published today in the online journal BMJ Open. Dementia is an important health problem especially with increasing life expectancy and an ageing population. In 2015, there were an estimated 46.8 million people diagnosed with dementia. Meanwhile, the global prevalence of obesity, which is closely related to cardiometabolic diseases, has increased by more than 100% over the past four decades. There is existing evidence of a possible association between cardiometabolic risk factors (such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels) and dementia. However, the association between body mass index (BMI) in late-life and dementia risk remains unclear. Therefore, a team of researchers from the Republic of Korea set out to investigate the association between BMI changes over a two-year period and dementia in an elderly Korean population. They examined 67,219 participants aged 60-79 years who underwent BMI measurement in 2002-2003 and 2004-2005 as part of the National Health Insurance Service-Health Screening Cohort in the country. At the start of the study period, characteristics were measured including BMI, socioeconomic status and cardiometabolic risk factors. The difference between BMI at the start of the study period and at the next health screening (2004-2005) was used to calculate the change in BMI. After two years, the incidence of dementia was monitored for an average 5.3 years from 2008 to 2013. During the 5.3 years of follow-up time, the numbers of men and women with dementia totaled 4,887 and 6,685, respectively. Results showed that there appeared to be a significant association between late-life BMI changes and dementia in both sexes. Rapid weight change - a 10% or higher increase or decrease in BMI - over a two-year period was associated with a higher risk of dementia compared with a person with a stable BMI. However, the BMI at the start of the period was not associated with dementia incidence in either sex, with the exception of low body weight in men. After breaking down the figures based on BMI at the start of the study period, the researchers found a similar association between BMI change and dementia in the normal weight subgroup, but the pattern of this association varied in other BMI ranges. Cardiometabolic risk factors including pre-existing hypertension, congestive heart failure, diabetes and high fasting blood sugar were significant risk factors for dementia. In particular, patients with high fasting blood sugar had a 1.6-fold higher risk of developing dementia compared to individuals with normal or pre-high fasting blood sugar. In addition, unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking, frequent drinking and less physical activity in late life were also associated with dementia. This is an observational study, so can't establish cause, and the researchers point to some limitations, including uncertainty around the accuracy of the definition of dementia and reliance on people's self-reported lifestyle habits, which may not be accurate. However, the study included a large amount of data and reported various modifiable risk factors of dementia in late life. As such, the researchers conclude: "Both weight gain and weight loss may be significant risk factors associated with dementia. This study revealed that severe weight gain, uncontrolled diabetes, smoking and less physical activity in late-life had a detrimental effect on dementia development. "Our results suggest that continuous weight control, disease management and the maintenance of a healthy lifestyle are beneficial in the prevention of dementia, even in later life."

Source: Eurekalert

Unintentional Weight Gain Symptom Evaluation

Dementia Risk Calculator

Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.

Dementia Risk Calculator

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Weight Loss Calculator

Battle of the Bulge

The 'battle of bulge' is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Dementia

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Alzheimers Disease

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Battle of the Bulge

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a '40:30:30' plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

Alzheimers Disease Zone Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Exercise To Gain Weight Weight Loss Program For Men Battle of the Bulge Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Quiz on Weight Loss 

