Wanna Live Longer? Follow ‘Formula of 80’

Using CPR and following the 'Formula of 80' can help you live above 80 years, revealed Dr. K K Aggarwal at the Fairfield Institute of Management Technology (FIMT) Group of Institutions in Mahipalpur, New Delhi.

Keep your lower blood pressure, fasting sugar, abdominal circumference, resting heart rate and LDL 'bad' cholesterol levels all below 80

Walk 80 minutes each day; brisk walk 80 minutes a week with a speed of 80 steps per minute

Eat less, not more than 80 gm/80 ml of caloric food in one meal

Do not eat carbohydrate-based refined cereals 80 days in a year to reduce chances of heart attack

Take vitamin D through sunlight 80 days in a year

Do not drink alcohol and if you drink, take less than 80 ml of whiskey in a day or less than 80 gm of whiskey in a week

Do not smoke or be ready for placement of stent costing Rs. 80,000

Give 80 minutes to yourself in a day

When clapping, clap 80 times

If you are a heart patient, ask your doctor to give 80 mg of aspirin and 80 mg of atorvastatin

Donate blood 80 times in a lifetime to reduce chances of heart attack

Avoid an atmosphere of more than 80 db of noise pollution

While on treadmill, try to reach 80 percent of your heart rate



The lecture was attended by about 300 paramedics and other youth professionals. Among the other dignitaries at the lecture included Mr V K Nangaliya, Chairman of FIMT Group of Institutions.Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said,:"Learning CPR amounts to real voluntary work. All paramedics and youth should be appropriately trained in this technique as doctors may not be able to reach the victim within the first 10 minutes at all times. It, therefore, becomes the duty and responsibility of bystanders to save lives. Learning the basics of CPR is community service at its best as it can help avert mortality through timely assistance, before medical help arrives. Apart from this, one should also follow certain basic rules of living, which are entailed in the Formula of 80. These are mantras that will not only help lead a healthy life but also ensure that you stay away from lifestyle disorders."It is the most crucial and basic procedure to save a life in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.Adding his views, Mr V K Nangalia, Chairman of FIMT Group of Institutions said:"Lifestyle disorders have become the norm today. This is due to the increased consumption of processed food and a sedentary life. It becomes imperative therefore to make some immediate changes which can not only help prevent these lifestyle diseases but also prevent and delay their eventual complications. This event comes at the appropriate time and is targeted at the right kind of audience."