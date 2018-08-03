CPR Training Given to Female Police Staff in Mumbai

Font : A- A+



On the wonderful occasion of International Women's Day, 60 female police staff were trained in giving CPR for emergency. The women were selected from eastern zone of Mumbai were given the training by Zen Hospital.

CPR Training Given to Female Police Staff in Mumbai



On occasion of World Womens Day; Zen Multi specialty Hospital conducted Emergency & CPR training session for more than 60 Female Police employees along with free health check up- blood test, BMI, Dental and eye check up in association with Avior Clinical Diagnostic Centre Thane and Delta Imaging Chembur.



‘Female Police employees underwent extensive physiotherapy sessions to battle stress on daily routine and were also given training in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in an effort to save a casualty from Heart attack.’ The occasion was graced by Mr.Lakshmi Gautam, Add.CP,Chembur Zone, Dr.Sangeeta Hasnale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Dr Roy Patankar, Dr Vaishali Patankar, Dr Vikrant Shah, Dr Madhuri Gore and other specialty team.



Female Police employees underwent extensive physiotherapy sessions to battle stress on daily routine and were also imparted training in



Dr. Roy Patankar, Director of Zen Hospital says, "Change in lifestyle, Stress & High Blood Pressure are on the rise, are leading factor of heart attack. Hence it is vital that that everyone is required to know at least basic CPR, which is the main objective of workshop. Every minute that goes by during a cardiac arrest without CPR decreases a patient's chances of survival by 10%. And it the one of the reasons Zen Multi specialty Hospital as a part of community program to create awareness Organize CPR & Emergency training session in corporate, neighborhood societies etc."



"It is the fact that police employee's job involves too much stress and pressure and less amount of adequate sleep, we felt the need of the hour is to conduct such a camp to educate the employees as they are highly susceptible to High Blood Pressure "adds Dr.Patankar.



The main purpose of the workshop is the immediate help rendered to the casualty and then reaching the same to the nearest medical facility thereby reducing the mortality rate subsequently improving the quality of life for the survivor.



Source: Medindia On occasion of World Womens Day; Zen Multi specialty Hospital conducted Emergency & CPR training session for more than 60 Female Police employees along with free health check up- blood test, BMI, Dental and eye check up in association with Avior Clinical Diagnostic Centre Thane and Delta Imaging Chembur.The occasion was graced by Mr.Lakshmi Gautam, Add.CP,Chembur Zone, Dr.Sangeeta Hasnale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Dr Roy Patankar, Dr Vaishali Patankar, Dr Vikrant Shah, Dr Madhuri Gore and other specialty team.Female Police employees underwent extensive physiotherapy sessions to battle stress on daily routine and were also imparted training in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) an emergency procedure, performed in an effort to save a casualty from Heart attack until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person.Dr. Roy Patankar, Director of Zen Hospital says, "Change in lifestyle, Stress & High Blood Pressure are on the rise, are leading factor of heart attack. Hence it is vital that that everyone is required to know at least basic CPR, which is the main objective of workshop. Every minute that goes by during a cardiac arrest without CPR decreases a patient's chances of survival by 10%. And it the one of the reasons Zen Multi specialty Hospital as a part of community program to create awareness Organize CPR & Emergency training session in corporate, neighborhood societies etc.""It is the fact that police employee's job involves too much stress and pressure and less amount of adequate sleep, we felt the need of the hour is to conduct such a camp to educate the employees as they are highly susceptible to High Blood Pressure "adds Dr.Patankar.The main purpose of the workshop is the immediate help rendered to the casualty and then reaching the same to the nearest medical facility thereby reducing the mortality rate subsequently improving the quality of life for the survivor.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: