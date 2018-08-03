medindia
CPR Training Given to Female Police Staff in Mumbai

by Rishika Gupta on  March 8, 2018 at 5:37 PM Indian Health News
On the wonderful occasion of International Women's Day, 60 female police staff were trained in giving CPR for emergency. The women were selected from eastern zone of Mumbai were given the training by Zen Hospital.
CPR Training Given to Female Police Staff in Mumbai

On occasion of World Womens Day; Zen Multi specialty Hospital conducted Emergency & CPR training session for more than 60 Female Police employees along with free health check up- blood test, BMI, Dental and eye check up in association with Avior Clinical Diagnostic Centre Thane and Delta Imaging Chembur.

The occasion was graced by Mr.Lakshmi Gautam, Add.CP,Chembur Zone, Dr.Sangeeta Hasnale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Dr Roy Patankar, Dr Vaishali Patankar, Dr Vikrant Shah, Dr Madhuri Gore and other specialty team.

Female Police employees underwent extensive physiotherapy sessions to battle stress on daily routine and were also imparted training in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) an emergency procedure, performed in an effort to save a casualty from Heart attack until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person.

Dr. Roy Patankar, Director of Zen Hospital says, "Change in lifestyle, Stress & High Blood Pressure are on the rise, are leading factor of heart attack. Hence it is vital that that everyone is required to know at least basic CPR, which is the main objective of workshop. Every minute that goes by during a cardiac arrest without CPR decreases a patient's chances of survival by 10%. And it the one of the reasons Zen Multi specialty Hospital as a part of community program to create awareness Organize CPR & Emergency training session in corporate, neighborhood societies etc."

"It is the fact that police employee's job involves too much stress and pressure and less amount of adequate sleep, we felt the need of the hour is to conduct such a camp to educate the employees as they are highly susceptible to High Blood Pressure "adds Dr.Patankar.

The main purpose of the workshop is the immediate help rendered to the casualty and then reaching the same to the nearest medical facility thereby reducing the mortality rate subsequently improving the quality of life for the survivor.

Source: Medindia

