Walking, Running and Jogging: Top Choices of Fitness Enthusiasts in India

New survey reports that walking, running and jogging surpass gym training and yoga as the top choices of most fitness enthusiasts in India.

Zumba is also gaining prominence as a fitness form especially among women, with 18 percent respondents enjoying it in 2019, up from 11 percent in 2017, showed the Reebok "Fit India Survey 2.0" launched on the occasion of World Health Day.



Read More.. Over half the respondents (53 percent) confirmed that they have at least five activities included in their fitness regime, with walking (84 percent), jogging (64 percent), running (63 percent), yoga (56 percent) and gym training (53 percent) emerging as the top choices.



The results showed that millennials in the country are increasingly opting towards a healthier lifestyle, with 95 percent of respondents indulging in at least one fitness activity - running, jogging or walking.



For the study, over 2,200 men and women, between the age group of 18-35 years, were surveyed across nine cities in the country.



Among all, Kolkata scored the highest "FitScore" combination of many fitness activities participated in, the frequency of working out and nutritional awareness - of 9.



While Delhi-NCR closely follows Kolkata with a FitScore of 7.99, Pune dropped from number 1 position in 2017 to the eighth on this year's list with a low FitScore of 5.73. With a FitScore of 7.64, Mumbai was placed third.



This year's survey revealed an increase in women undertaking self-defense activities, with 45 percent respondents including it as part of their fitness regime.



Strength workouts have also gained popularity among women in the last couple of years.



More than 50 percent of female respondents also claimed to have participated in a marathon, half-marathon or a quarter marathon.



