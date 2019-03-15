Vitamin B in Pregnancy Can Prevent Babies from Brain Problems

Font : A- A+



Having enough vitamin B levels during pregnancy can protect your child from brain disorders caused by cold or flu, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Pediatrics.

Vitamin B in Pregnancy Can Prevent Babies from Brain Problems



Besides flu vaccines, maternal intake of a vitamin B nutrient can prevent babies from brain disorders caused by cold or flu in pregnancy, says a team of researchers.



‘Expecting moms with high vitamin B levels can prevent their babies from brain disorders caused by cold or flu in pregnancy.’

Read More.. The study showed that higher levels of choline prevented brain problems and mental illness, like attention deficit disorder and schizophrenia, in babies even when the mother had a cold or flu during pregnancy.



"Cold and flu are often unavoidable, even if the mother has had a flu shot. But cold and flu during pregnancy double the risk of future mental illnesses. More and more information show choline helps the baby's brain develop properly," said Robert Freedman, Professor at the University of Colorado in the US.



"We found higher levels of choline prevent foetal brain problems from developing, even when the mother is infected. Choline supplements in pregnancy can have a lifelong benefit for the infant," Freedman said.



For the study, the team assessed prenatal maternal infection, C-Reactive Protein (CRP) -- a marker of maternal inflammation -- and the mothers' choline levels.



Brain development before birth was assessed by measuring the baby's brain waves soon after birth.



When mothers had a cold or flu during the first 16 weeks of pregnancy, the newborns' ability to cease or delay the effect on the brain decreased by 27 percent.



Maternal flu also decreased children's ability to pay attention and play.



However, these effects were prevented if the mother had higher choline levels, the findings showed.



While the body creates some choline on its own and it is also naturally present in certain foods, including liver, red meat and eggs, pregnant women are recommended 450 mg of choline a day to improve babies' brain development.



Source: IANS Besides flu vaccines, maternal intake of a vitamin B nutrient can prevent babies from brain disorders caused by cold or flu in pregnancy, says a team of researchers.The study showed that higher levels of choline prevented brain problems and mental illness, like attention deficit disorder and schizophrenia, in babies even when the mother had a cold or flu during pregnancy."Cold and flu are often unavoidable, even if the mother has had a flu shot. But cold and flu during pregnancy double the risk of future mental illnesses. More and more information show choline helps the baby's brain develop properly," said Robert Freedman, Professor at the University of Colorado in the US."We found higher levels of choline prevent foetal brain problems from developing, even when the mother is infected. Choline supplements in pregnancy can have a lifelong benefit for the infant," Freedman said.For the study, the team assessed prenatal maternal infection, C-Reactive Protein (CRP) -- a marker of maternal inflammation -- and the mothers' choline levels.Brain development before birth was assessed by measuring the baby's brain waves soon after birth.When mothers had a cold or flu during the first 16 weeks of pregnancy, the newborns' ability to cease or delay the effect on the brain decreased by 27 percent.Maternal flu also decreased children's ability to pay attention and play.However, these effects were prevented if the mother had higher choline levels, the findings showed.While the body creates some choline on its own and it is also naturally present in certain foods, including liver, red meat and eggs, pregnant women are recommended 450 mg of choline a day to improve babies' brain development.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: