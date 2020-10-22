Vertebral Fractures Common in COVID-19 Patients

COVID-19 patients with vertebral fractures were twice as likely to die from the disease, revealed a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.



Vertebral Fractures

‘People who have vertebral fractures appear to be at an increased risk of severe COVID-19.’





"A simple thoracic x-ray can detect these fractures and morphometric evaluation should be performed in COVID-19 patients at hospital admission," said the study's corresponding author, Andrea Giustina, M.D., Director of the Institute of Endocrine and Metabolic Sciences of the San Raffaele Vita-Salute University and IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milano, Italy.



The researchers analyzed the X-rays of 114 coronavirus patients and detected the presence of thoracic vertebral fractures in 35 percent. These patients were older and more affected by hypertension and cardiovascular disease.



They needed ventilators and twice as likely to die compared to individuals without fractures. The mortality (death) rate was higher in patients with severe fractures.



Vertebral fractures occur when the bony block or vertebral body in the spine collapses, leading to severe pain, deformity, and height loss.