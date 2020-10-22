by Colleen Fleiss on  October 22, 2020 at 2:09 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Vertebral Fractures Common in COVID-19 Patients
COVID-19 patients with vertebral fractures were twice as likely to die from the disease, revealed a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Vertebral Fractures

Vertebral fractures occur when the bony block or vertebral body in the spine collapses, leading to severe pain, deformity, and height loss.


The causes of vertebral fractures include osteoporosis. These fractures are prevalent in patients with coronavirus and influence cardiorespiratory function and disease outcomes. These fractures are a marker of frailty.

"A simple thoracic x-ray can detect these fractures and morphometric evaluation should be performed in COVID-19 patients at hospital admission," said the study's corresponding author, Andrea Giustina, M.D., Director of the Institute of Endocrine and Metabolic Sciences of the San Raffaele Vita-Salute University and IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milano, Italy.

The researchers analyzed the X-rays of 114 coronavirus patients and detected the presence of thoracic vertebral fractures in 35 percent. These patients were older and more affected by hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

They needed ventilators and twice as likely to die compared to individuals without fractures. The mortality (death) rate was higher in patients with severe fractures.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Compound Fractures
Compound Fracture is an injury that occurs when a fracture directly communicates with the external environment through an open wound. Compound fractures are also called open fractures.
READ MORE
Quiz on Fractures
A fracture, or a broken bone, is a common consequence of falls and motor vehicle accidents. The following quiz will help you to have a better understanding of the different types, causes and treatments of fractures. Take this quiz to find out how ...
READ MORE
World Trauma Day: Fractures During Pandemic Hurting Elderly Patients Harder
During the COVID-19 pandemic, World Trauma Day 2020 has highlighted the significance of reducing fracture among the elderly population, as it could result in long-term disability and can even lead to death.
READ MORE
Fracture of Knee Cap
Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Stress Fracture
Stress fractures are small fractures which often occur in the weight bearing bones of the lower leg and foot, mostly due to frequent repetition of an activity.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Fracture of Knee CapStress FractureCompound FracturesCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake