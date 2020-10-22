Right Nutrition Linked to Physical, Cognitive Performance

said lead study author Chris Zwilling at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in the US.
‘A nutritional supplement, when paired with balanced exercise training, can improve physical and cognitive performance.’
148 study participants were divided into two groups for 12 weeks. The groups performed a training program that included aerobic and resistance training for five days a week.
In addition to the exercise regimen, one group had a nutritional drink, and the other group received a placebo. The drink contains lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, phospholipids, vitamin D, and beta-hydroxy-beta-methyl butyrate (HMB).
Exercise, along with the high-protein nutrition drink, led to the following positive changes:
"We are excited by the results because they provide critical insights into how simple dietary changes can make a big difference in helping people be as efficient and productive as possible in today's world,"
- Improved working memory by 11%, which predicts multi-tasking.
- Enhanced reaction time by 6%.
- Increased muscle mass by more than two pounds.
Zwilling said.
Combining the right exercise and nutrition regimen, people can stay sharp physically and mentally.
"It is clear that nutrition is a critical component for developing and maintaining the physical and cognitive performance of the men and women,"
the authors wrote.
"We hope to use this knowledge now and, in the future, to better prepare them for the complex and diverse mission sets they are facing,"
the researchers noted.
