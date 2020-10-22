by Colleen Fleiss on  October 22, 2020 at 2:04 AM Research News
Right Nutrition Linked to Physical, Cognitive Performance
In both men and women, the right nutrition is associated with physical fitness and cognitive performance, said researchers. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Among a population of active-duty men and women in the US Air Force, the study examines the effectiveness of optimal nutrition and exercise to enhance fitness and cognitive performance.

"The physical and mental health benefits of exercise are well known, but this study demonstrates how optimal nutrition can help boost brain function as well," said lead study author Chris Zwilling at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in the US.


148 study participants were divided into two groups for 12 weeks. The groups performed a training program that included aerobic and resistance training for five days a week.

In addition to the exercise regimen, one group had a nutritional drink, and the other group received a placebo. The drink contains lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, phospholipids, vitamin D, and beta-hydroxy-beta-methyl butyrate (HMB).

Exercise, along with the high-protein nutrition drink, led to the following positive changes:
  • Improved working memory by 11%, which predicts multi-tasking.
  • Enhanced reaction time by 6%.
  • Increased muscle mass by more than two pounds.
"We are excited by the results because they provide critical insights into how simple dietary changes can make a big difference in helping people be as efficient and productive as possible in today's world," Zwilling said.

Combining the right exercise and nutrition regimen, people can stay sharp physically and mentally.

"It is clear that nutrition is a critical component for developing and maintaining the physical and cognitive performance of the men and women," the authors wrote.

"We hope to use this knowledge now and, in the future, to better prepare them for the complex and diverse mission sets they are facing," the researchers noted.

Source: Medindia

