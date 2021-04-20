by Colleen Fleiss on  April 20, 2021 at 11:33 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Vaccine Maker Bharat Biotech Scales Up Manufacturing Of Covaxin
Bharat Biotech has scaled up the manufacturing capacity to produce about 700 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin annually.

Inactivated vaccines, while highly safe, are extremely complex and expensive to manufacture, resulting in lower yields when compared to live virus vaccines.

Capacity expansion in vaccines manufacturing is a long and tedious process, requiring investments of several millions of rupees and several years. Bharat Biotech is able to expand Covaxin manufacturing capacity in a short timeline, mainly due to the availability of new specially-designed BSL-3 facilities, first of its kind for manufacturing in India that have been repurposed and preexisting expertise and know-how to manufacture, test and release highly purified inactivated viral vaccines, the company said in a statement.


It said it was also exploring manufacturing partnerships with its partners in other countries, who have prior expertise with commercial scale manufacture of inactivated viral vaccines under biosafety containment.

To further increase capacities, Bharat Biotech has partnered with Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) to manufacture the drug substance for Covaxin. The technology transfer process is underway and IIL has the capabilities and expertise to manufacture inactivated viral vaccines at commercial scale and under biosafety containment.

Covaxin has received Emergency Use Authorisations (EUAs) in several countries across the globe with another 60 in process. EUAs have now been obtained from Mexico, the Philippines, Iran, Paraguay, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Guyana, Venezuela, Botswana, Zimbabwe, among several other countries. EUAs are in process in the USA and several European countries. Pricing for international markets and supplies to governments under EUAs have been established between $15-20/dose.

Bharat Biotech uses a proprietary adjuvant Algel-IMDG, that has now proven to be a safe and effective adjuvant, especially to stimulate memory T cell responses. The synthesis and manufacture of the IMDG component has been successfully indigenised and will be manufactured at commercial scale within the country. This is the first instance where a novel adjuvant has been commercialised in India.

"The protocols for manufacturing, testing and release of inactivated vaccines have been tried, tested and validated across several of our vaccines, these also meet the requirements of WHO, Indian and other regulatory authorities. These protocols have delivered consistent results over a 15-year period with more than 300 million doses supplied globally, with excellent safety and performance record," it added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Covid-19: Demand for Covaxin Grows Among Indians
India has administered over 2 crore vaccine doses so far and is giving away millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines to other countries.
READ MORE
India's First Covid-19 Vaccine 'Covaxin' Has No Serious Side Effects
Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19, is "safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects". Bharat Biotech's phase 3 results show that Covaxin vaccine demonstrated 81% interim efficacy in preventing Covid-19, in those without prior ...
READ MORE
Covaxin Has No Serious Side-Effects: AIIMS
Covaxin may provide immunity against Covid-19 for about 9 to 12 months and there has been no death reported so far due to Covaxin, nor has there been any case of major side-effects.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked