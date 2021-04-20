by Colleen Fleiss on  April 20, 2021 at 11:39 PM Coronavirus News
Israel Lifts Mandatory Outdoor Mask-Wearing
Outdoor mask wearing is no longer required in Israel, and officials are planning to fully reopen its education system.

All students, from kindergarten to the 12th grade, returned to schools, the education ministry said in a statement. The "capsules," learning in small groups, were cancelled, the ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The students and teachers still have to wear masks in class.


"The masks are intended to protect us from the coronavirus. After professionals decided this was no longer required in open spaces, I decided to enable taking them off," Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said in the statement.

Israelis still have to wear masks in indoor spaces, such as supermarkets.

Israel launched a national vaccination campaign in December, 2020. Over 53 per cent of the country's 9.3 million citizens have received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of Sunday, Israel has recorded a total of 836,926 cases and 6,334 death since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020, according to official figures.

