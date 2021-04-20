Israel Lifts Mandatory Outdoor Mask-Wearing

The students and teachers still have to wear masks in class.
‘In Israel the mandatory mask-wearing in public spaces was canceled in the wake of a low number of diagnosed coronavirus cases.’
"The masks are intended to protect us from the coronavirus. After professionals decided this was no longer required in open spaces, I decided to enable taking them off," Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said in the statement.
Israelis still have to wear masks in indoor spaces, such as supermarkets.
Israel launched a national vaccination campaign in December, 2020. Over 53 per cent of the country's 9.3 million citizens have received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
As of Sunday, Israel has recorded a total of 836,926 cases and 6,334 death since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020, according to official figures.
Source: IANS