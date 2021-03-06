Us Reports Least Rise in COVID Cases In Kids Since Late 2020

As of May 27, nearly 4 million children in the US had tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the report.Child cases represented 14.1 per cent of all Covid-19 cases. The overall rate was 5,285 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the report.Children accounted for 1.3 per cent to 3.2 per cent of total reported hospitalizations, and 0 to 0.23 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths, said the report."At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects," the American Academy of Pediatrics said in the report.Weekly increase of child COVID-19 cases in the US hit record high in mid January, which stood at over 211,000 cases, the data showed.Since mid April, weekly increase fell continuously from nearly 90,000 to about 34,500 cases.On May 10, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15.Over 136 million people over 12 years of age in the US have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, accounting for 48.6 per cent, according to data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Source: IANS